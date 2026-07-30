Stephen Fleming Set for England Test Coaching Role?

The series of events which took place over the last few months have finally started to make some sense. Stephen Fleming stepped down as a Head Coach of CSK after a long time, and Brendon McCullum also had his tenure with England as a coach nearing its end. While the ECB retained him as a Head Coach in white ball events, they decided to go with a new coach in the longest format of the game. It is now likely that a new era of the English team in the Test format will begin from Pakistan series.