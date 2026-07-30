Stephen Fleming Set for England Test Coaching Role?
Stephen Fleming is likely to become a part of England in the coming days. He stepped down as a Head Coach of CSK a few weeks back, marking the end of an era. Reports suggest that he remained the front runner for England's Test Coach role, where McCullum left the spot.
The England Cricket Board might just have ended its search for a new Test coach. Brendon McCullum stepped down from this position a few weeks back, as the board started its search for a suitable contender for the same. Various big names appeared to be likely to take up this place.
But not all of them held a great significance in the list. While some of them decided to step back from the race on their own, some decided to stay till the very end. And with the latest reports, it is being said that Stephen Fleming is likely to become the Head Coach of England in the longest format of the game.
If these reports are true, Fleming will soon be joining the England cricket team for its upcoming assignment against Pakistan. It will be a major challenge for the team, as they will be having a change in skipper and Head Coach both.
Our Take
The series of events which took place over the last few months have finally started to make some sense. Stephen Fleming stepped down as a Head Coach of CSK after a long time, and Brendon McCullum also had his tenure with England as a coach nearing its end. While the ECB retained him as a Head Coach in white ball events, they decided to go with a new coach in the longest format of the game. It is now likely that a new era of the English team in the Test format will begin from Pakistan series.