Kuldeep Yadav Stars Once Again for Yorkshire in One-Day Cup
Kuldeep Yadav has dominated for Yorkshire once again with the ball. He signed a contract with the team for five One-Day Cup matches and has dominated for the team with ease. Holding 6 wickets in 3 innings, he has been a key player with the ball.
Kuldeep Yadav has shown the reasons why he has been a key player for the team in the 50-over format. He was a part of the Indian cricket team for the ODI series against England. Unfortunately, he didn’t get a chance to play for the team in any of these three games.
Amidst all this, Yorkshire decided to offer a contract to Kuldeep Yadav through which he will be able to play for them. The contract included five games in the One-Day Cup, out of which he has already played three of them. And the best part is that his performances for the team remained consistent in all these games.
Kuldeep Yadav has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 matches, with 2 wickets in each game. He has proven to be a star with the ball, as the batters struggle to score runs against him even in the pace-friendly English conditions.
Our Take
It seems that Kuldeep Yadav is now giving a statement to the BCCI and the selectors who have not been giving him the consistent opportunities to play. As of now, he is likely to feature in a few games for Yorkshire before he leaves for Sri Lanka. India is scheduled to play against Sri Lanka for two Test matches, where the presence of Kuldeep Yadav will be a big plus for the team.