Rajat Patidar's Visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple Goes Viral.

Rajat Patidar has been one of the key factors for Royal Challengers Bengaluru over the last two seasons. A team which didn't win even a single IPL final for 17 seasons went on to win consecutive finals over the last two seasons. And the difference for the same was just Rajat Patidar being named as the captain. As the domestic season is about to begin, Rajat Patidar will be eager to knock on the selectors doors once again with his performances.