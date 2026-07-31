Rajat Patidar's Visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple Goes Viral
Rajat Patidar was spotted with his family at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. He visited there to seek blessings from the almighty, as the videos have gone viral all over the social media. As the Indian domestic season is set to begin, Patidar seeks to get his best again.
Rajat Patidar has made it to the headlines after he was spotted by the fans and media at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. The videos of the same have gone viral all over the media, as the Indian batsman seeked blessings from the almighty as the holy month of Sawan started.
Rajat Patidar with his wife & son at Baba Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain for Blessings ❤️🙏— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 31, 2026
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After Rajat Patidar had completed the Jalabhishek and prayers, he even had a conversation with the media. He talked about the first day of Sawan and said that this is a very important day to visit and seek prayers of the Mahakal. Having a conversation, he also revealed that he often visits temples with his family to take blessings.
This happens whenever he finds time in between the IPL and domestic matches. Patidar was also asked about his preparations for the upcoming domestic season. He said that the preparations are going in full swing, as he aims to deliver his best yet again for his domestic team.
Our Take
Rajat Patidar has been one of the key factors for Royal Challengers Bengaluru over the last two seasons. A team which didn't win even a single IPL final for 17 seasons went on to win consecutive finals over the last two seasons. And the difference for the same was just Rajat Patidar being named as the captain. As the domestic season is about to begin, Rajat Patidar will be eager to knock on the selectors doors once again with his performances.