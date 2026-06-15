Ravi Shastri News

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Shadab KhanLiam LivingstonePrithvi ShawRavi BishnoiShreyas IyerJacob BethellAshleigh GardnerEllyse PerryJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanBabar AzamShan MasoodJay ShahVirat KohliVaibhav SuryavanshiAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulShubman GillNitish Kumar ReddyBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesRohit SharmaHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerMatt HenryGlenn PhillipsSai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarYash DayalAbhishek PorelRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh TiwaryAakash ChopraSteve Smith
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The Ravi Shastri news today is filled with updates on his involvement with the sport, his thoughts on team strategies, and his journey as a mentor to India’s cricketing superstars. For fans and followers, Sportscafe brings all the latest updates on this cricketing legend.

Ravi Shastri Picks Future Captain for Indias T20I Side

Ravi Shastri Picks Future Captain for Indias T20I Side

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Watch a Reunion That Hits Different Before MI vs RCB Showdown

Watch a Reunion That Hits Different Before MI vs RCB Showdown

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Wankhede Pays Tribute to Ravi Shastri with a Stand in His Name

Wankhede Pays Tribute to Ravi Shastri with a Stand in His Name

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South Africa tour of India | Twitter in splits as Ravi Shastri trolls Murali Kartik with shining head comment

South Africa tour of India | Twitter in splits as Ravi Shastri trolls Murali Kartik with shining head comment

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Ravi Shastris Explosive Remarks on Indias Home Whitewash Go Viral

Ravi Shastris Explosive Remarks on Indias Home Whitewash Go Viral

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Ravi Shastri Criticizes Gautam Gambhir for Playing Musical Chairs at No. 3

Ravi Shastri Criticizes Gautam Gambhir for Playing Musical Chairs at No. 3

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Virat Kohli Finally Opens Up on His Long Break from Cricket

Virat Kohli Finally Opens Up on His Long Break from Cricket

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ENG vs IND, WATCH | Commentators slam umpires over shoddy ball-changing incident

ENG vs IND, WATCH | Commentators slam umpires over shoddy ball-changing incident

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IPL Final, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter in splits as Shastri hilariously corrects Rajat at noisy toss ceremony

IPL Final, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter in splits as Shastri hilariously corrects Rajat at noisy toss ceremony

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‌AUS vs IND | Nitish Reddy over Ashwin as Ravi Shastri predicts India’s playing XI in Perth Test

‌AUS vs IND | Nitish Reddy over Ashwin as Ravi Shastri predicts India’s playing XI in Perth Test

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AUS vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Ravi Shastri embarrassingly fumbles for words during trademark toss call

AUS vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Ravi Shastri embarrassingly fumbles for words during trademark toss call

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Hardik Pandya cannot cope with Test cricket, opines Ravi Shastri

Hardik Pandya cannot cope with Test cricket, opines Ravi Shastri

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WTC Final | You got to miss IPL for preparation, opines Ravi Shastri

WTC Final | You got to miss IPL for preparation, opines Ravi Shastri

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IPL 2023 | Shubman Gill might break Virat Kohli's 2016 records, believes Ravi Shastri

IPL 2023 | Shubman Gill might break Virat Kohli's 2016 records, believes Ravi Shastri

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BGT 2023 | Should never appoint vice captain in home conditions, opines Ravi Shastri

BGT 2023 | Should never appoint vice captain in home conditions, opines Ravi Shastri

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Suryakumar Yadav plays like AB de Villiers at his best, reckons Ravi Shastri

Suryakumar Yadav plays like AB de Villiers at his best, reckons Ravi Shastri

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There is something regal about Shubhman Gill, reckons Ravi Shastri

There is something regal about Shubhman Gill, reckons Ravi Shastri

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Don’t see any reason for players to go and play in overseas leagues, says Zaheer Khan

Don’t see any reason for players to go and play in overseas leagues, says Zaheer Khan

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Coach should be hands-on, what do they need breaks for, opines Ravi Shastri

Coach should be hands-on, what do they need breaks for, opines Ravi Shastri

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T20 World Cup 2022 | Have an opportunity to unearth a new champion in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, reckons Ravi Shastri

T20 World Cup 2022 | Have an opportunity to unearth a new champion in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, reckons Ravi Shastri

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IND vs AUS 2022 | The youth is missing in the current Indian team, reckons Ravi Shastri

IND vs AUS 2022 | The youth is missing in the current Indian team, reckons Ravi Shastri

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My time as a coach has come to an end, remarks Ravi Shastri

My time as a coach has come to an end, remarks Ravi Shastri

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Hardik Pandya capable of being like 1985's Ravi Shastri, the Champion of Champions, claims Sunil Gavaskar

Hardik Pandya capable of being like 1985's Ravi Shastri, the Champion of Champions, claims Sunil Gavaskar

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Asia Cup 2022 | Someone like Mohammed Shami sitting at home and cooling his heels baffles me, comments Ravi Shastri

Asia Cup 2022 | Someone like Mohammed Shami sitting at home and cooling his heels baffles me, comments Ravi Shastri

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Asia Cup 2022 | India should not change their aggressive approach, proclaims Ravi Shastri

Asia Cup 2022 | India should not change their aggressive approach, proclaims Ravi Shastri

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T20 World Cup 2022 | Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya need to be watched very closely, opines Ravi Shastri

T20 World Cup 2022 | Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya need to be watched very closely, opines Ravi Shastri

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Ravi Shastri’s tolerance for players was very little as coach, reveals Dinesh Karthik

Ravi Shastri’s tolerance for players was very little as coach, reveals Dinesh Karthik

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Whether it's his role in nurturing young talent or his candid opinions on the game, the Ravi Shastri latest news never fails to grab attention. His involvement in various cricket-related projects keeps him in the spotlight, and Sportscafe ensures you stay informed with all the recent news and insights. Stay tuned to Sportscafe for all the news of Ravi Shastri.