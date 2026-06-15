Ravi Shastri News
The Ravi Shastri news today is filled with updates on his involvement with the sport, his thoughts on team strategies, and his journey as a mentor to India’s cricketing superstars. For fans and followers, Sportscafe brings all the latest updates on this cricketing legend.
Ravi Shastri Picks Future Captain for Indias T20I Side
Watch a Reunion That Hits Different Before MI vs RCB Showdown
Wankhede Pays Tribute to Ravi Shastri with a Stand in His Name
South Africa tour of India | Twitter in splits as Ravi Shastri trolls Murali Kartik with shining head comment
Ravi Shastris Explosive Remarks on Indias Home Whitewash Go Viral
Ravi Shastri Criticizes Gautam Gambhir for Playing Musical Chairs at No. 3
Virat Kohli Finally Opens Up on His Long Break from Cricket
ENG vs IND, WATCH | Commentators slam umpires over shoddy ball-changing incident
IPL Final, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter in splits as Shastri hilariously corrects Rajat at noisy toss ceremony
AUS vs IND | Nitish Reddy over Ashwin as Ravi Shastri predicts India’s playing XI in Perth Test
AUS vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Ravi Shastri embarrassingly fumbles for words during trademark toss call
Hardik Pandya cannot cope with Test cricket, opines Ravi Shastri
WTC Final | You got to miss IPL for preparation, opines Ravi Shastri
IPL 2023 | Shubman Gill might break Virat Kohli's 2016 records, believes Ravi Shastri
BGT 2023 | Should never appoint vice captain in home conditions, opines Ravi Shastri
Suryakumar Yadav plays like AB de Villiers at his best, reckons Ravi Shastri
There is something regal about Shubhman Gill, reckons Ravi Shastri
Don’t see any reason for players to go and play in overseas leagues, says Zaheer Khan
Coach should be hands-on, what do they need breaks for, opines Ravi Shastri
T20 World Cup 2022 | Have an opportunity to unearth a new champion in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, reckons Ravi Shastri
IND vs AUS 2022 | The youth is missing in the current Indian team, reckons Ravi Shastri
My time as a coach has come to an end, remarks Ravi Shastri
Hardik Pandya capable of being like 1985's Ravi Shastri, the Champion of Champions, claims Sunil Gavaskar
Asia Cup 2022 | Someone like Mohammed Shami sitting at home and cooling his heels baffles me, comments Ravi Shastri
Asia Cup 2022 | India should not change their aggressive approach, proclaims Ravi Shastri
T20 World Cup 2022 | Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya need to be watched very closely, opines Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri’s tolerance for players was very little as coach, reveals Dinesh Karthik
Whether it's his role in nurturing young talent or his candid opinions on the game, the Ravi Shastri latest news never fails to grab attention. His involvement in various cricket-related projects keeps him in the spotlight, and Sportscafe ensures you stay informed with all the recent news and insights. Stay tuned to Sportscafe for all the news of Ravi Shastri.