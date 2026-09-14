ICC Takes Action Against Indian Pacer After Asia Cup Final.

India Star Punished by ICC After Her Actions in Asia Cup Final
Kranti Gaud has been fined 10% of her match fees for her actions in the Women's Asia Cup final. She gestured to a Sri Lankan batter towards the pavilion after taking the wicket, as her actions breached the ICC Code of Conduct. The ICC has also added a demerit point to her record.
The ICC has been relatively quick in taking actions against the players and teams lately. Recently, they have taken action against the Indian pacer, Kranti Gaud, for her actions in the Women's Asia Cup final.
In the final match against Sri Lanka Women, she was able to take the wicket of Imesha Dulani. After taking her wicket, she went on to gesture Dulani, giving her a send off to the pavilion. Her actions come against the ICC Code of Conduct, due to which she has breached the level one of the same.
It has now been confirmed that Kranti Gaud has been fined 10% of her match fees for her actions. Along with that, she also received one demerit point to her name, as the ICC now keeps an eye on her disciplinary actions.
Our Take
While Kranti Gaud was able to display some great performances in the final of the tournament, her aggression has backfired to some extent. She has been handed just one demerit point, which will remain in her account for a few years. But now, she will have to ensure that such actions are not repeated, as it might even lead to her being suspended for a few games by the ICC.