The BCCI Centre of Excellence needs to have some serious changes now. Ever since the Indian Premier League came to an end, the injury issues have been a lot common. Players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and many more, have spent their time at the CoE. While some of them have returned to the game, others are still waiting to get their clearance and make their comeback to the international side.