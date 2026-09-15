BCCI CoE Under Scanner After Star Spinner Suffers Fresh Injury
The BCCI Centre of Excellence is back in the scrutiny once again. Varun Chakravarthy suffered an injury just after playing one T20I against Afghanistan. As he spent months recovering, getting injured right after a game has put down questions on the BCCI CoE standards.
The Indian team has suffered yet another injury setback in the T20I series against Afghanistan. Right after the first T20I, where India won by a huge margin, Varun Chakravarthy suffered an injury. He is unlikely to feature for the Indian team in the remaining games, as he continues to recover.
Chakravarthy last played for India in the T20I series against England, where he suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury in the third game. Following this, he was sent back to India and spent his time at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Fans expected that he would be able to recover in a few months and be back in action.
But as soon as he returned, reports claim that he experienced discomfort in the first T20I. It is also being claimed that the issue is not big, as Varun will still remain a part of the Indian team in the Asian Games, which will start from 24 September. However, questions are still being raised on the BCCI CoE, and its standards lately.
Our Take
The BCCI Centre of Excellence needs to have some serious changes now. Ever since the Indian Premier League came to an end, the injury issues have been a lot common. Players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and many more, have spent their time at the CoE. While some of them have returned to the game, others are still waiting to get their clearance and make their comeback to the international side.