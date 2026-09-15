Mitchell Marsh Opens Up on His Childhood With Sam and Tom Curran
Mitchell Marsh finally revealed his bond with the Curran brothers. He cherished the moments spent together after taking a look at the past pictures of the same. Marsh and Curran brothers have been together in Zimbabwe since their childhood.
Australia and Zimbabwe are going against each other in an ODI series, as the Aussie star, Mitchell Marsh, decided to take a look at his memories spent in the nation. Marsh had spent the majority of his childhood with the Curran brothers in Zimbabwe.
While they have decided to go in different nations to pursue their careers in the game, their childhood memories have stayed at the same place. The photos which he saw in the form of memories had both Marsh and Curran brothers. He recalled the times when they used to play backyard cricket at the Curran family house.
Shaun Marsh went on to represent Australia in the first-class format, and eventually the Curran brothers also shifted to England in the coming years. He said, “We’ve got the Curran boys there, Sammy and Tom. I feel like that was in Sri Lanka, but I could be well wrong. We obviously toured with our families, and Kevin was one of Dad’s great mates. The Curran boys virtually grew up with us over here, are some really special memories. We had many of backyard battles in their house, it's very good memories.”
Our Take
The Curran and Marsh brothers are known to be one of the most devastating brothers when it comes to the game. While Sam and Tom have been doing well for England, Shaun Marsh has already done his job for Australia. Mitchell Marsh continues to play his role for Australia in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, as he aims to give a series win to the team.