Shaun Marsh went on to represent Australia in the first-class format, and eventually the Curran brothers also shifted to England in the coming years. He said, “We’ve got the Curran boys there, Sammy and Tom. I feel like that was in Sri Lanka, but I could be well wrong. We obviously toured with our families, and Kevin was one of Dad’s great mates. The Curran boys virtually grew up with us over here, are some really special memories. We had many of backyard battles in their house, it's very good memories.”