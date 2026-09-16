Ajit Agarkar Set for Last Selection Meeting as BCCI Eyes West Indies Squad.

With Ajit Agarkar as the Chief Selector, the Indian team has been able to do much well. But he got involved in various controversies over the last few months, with one of them being related to the retirement rumours around Rohit Sharma. Since then, the BCCI is reported to have some tensions with the selection committee. If the reports are true, the series against West Indies would be the last for Ajit Agarkar as the Chief Selector.