The match will be played at The Village, which gives a competitive T20 surface with early seam movement and carry for those who use the new ball. Under the cloudy Irish conditions, it will be tough batting in the powerplay. As the innings would progress, the pitch slows down which eventually brings spinners and cutters into play. Temperatures should remain around 15–18°C with moderate humidity, light winds and significant cloud cover. A first innings score in the range of 155 to 165 will be considered as competitive at this venue.