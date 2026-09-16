David Payne Shines as Amsterdam Defeat Glasgow in Thrilling Clash
Amsterdam Flames went on to secure a nine run victory over Glasgow Cosmic after posting 154/9. Tim David played an explosive knock of 38, while David Payne restricted Glasgow Cosmic in the chase. Even though Jason Roy smashed 61 runs, it didn't turn out to be enough for his team to win.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at The Village, which gives a competitive T20 surface with early seam movement and carry for those who use the new ball. Under the cloudy Irish conditions, it will be tough batting in the powerplay. As the innings would progress, the pitch slows down which eventually brings spinners and cutters into play. Temperatures should remain around 15–18°C with moderate humidity, light winds and significant cloud cover. A first innings score in the range of 155 to 165 will be considered as competitive at this venue.
Toss
Glasgow Cosmic won the toss and decided to field first. The team aims to use the early seam movement and restrict Amsterdam Flames from posting a strong total.
Lineups
Glasgow Cosmic: Jason Roy, Finn Allen, George Munsey (C), Moises Henriques, Liam Livingstone, Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, James Neesham, Oliver Davidson, Paul van Meekeren, Ali Khan
Amsterdam Flames: Yuvraj Samra, Steven Smith, Bas de Leede, Tim David, Curtis Campher, Scott Edwards(C), Michael Bracewell, Jordan Neill, Tim Pringle, David Payne, Aryan Dutt
Match Report
Amsterdam Flames managed to post 154/9 after being sent to bat first, as The Village offered early seam movement and inconsistent bounce. Payne and Neill were able to use the hard lengths early in the game, which helped to put Amsterdam at 41/2 in the powerplay. Samra lost his wicket early, as Smith tried to recover from an early wobble before Berrington removed him for 34.
Bracewell joined Bas de Leede, as the duo had a 47-run partnership, rotating strike effectively before they decided to accelerate against Livingstone and Neesham. Glasgow brought Henriques to slow down the scoring rate, as he removed Bracewell with his cutters. De Leede also lost his wicket soon after, as he fell down to Paul van Meekeren.
Tim David gave the required acceleration to the team, as he scored 38 runs off 23 balls. Glasgow brought down Ali Khan for the 18th over, who was also attacked by David till he produced a top edge. Edwards went on to add some useful runs in the final overs, which helped the team to reach past 150.
Glasgow started the chase well as Jason Roy and Finn Allen added 48 runs for the first wicket. Payne was able to take 2 wickets in three balls, as he removed Allen and Munsey, giving a setback to Glasgow. Roy and Henriques attempted to rebuild with their 52-run stand, but Tim Pringle came in to slow down the scoring rate.
The turning point arrived in the 16th over, when Aryan Dutt removed Roy for 61, exposing the middle order of Glasgow Cosmic. Bracewell went on to remove James Neesham and Liam Livingstone in the 18th over. Glasgow required 24 runs from the final 2 overs, but managed to get only 13.
Player of the Match
David Payne won the Player of the Match award for taking crucial wickets for the team in the chase.