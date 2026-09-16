He said, “You see a 15-year-old boy who has come after scoring 700-800 runs. My tournament was before that. After that, he performed so well and he had to come in some way or another. I didn't perform in 2-3 games, and he was in form, and we wanted to win games in that series. It was very understandable from a leadership standpoint. As I mentioned before, I have been in this situation myself, I've also taken tough calls as a captain in an IPL franchise, so I understand.”