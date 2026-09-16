Sanju Samson Makes Big Statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Competition
Sanju Samson was able to regain his form in the second T20I against Afghanistan. After the match, he opened up on his competition in the playing XI with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Talking about the young talent, he reveals how the team's win stays important to him at all times.
One of the major questions for the Indian team is who would be opening along with Abhishek Sharma. Will it be the T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament, Sanju Samson, or will it be the young prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? While Sanju struggled to do well in previous series, Vaibhav was given a chance.
But with Sanju back in form in the series against Afghanistan, he has made his place firmly in the Indian team. In the second game, he went on to score a half-century, which was also his first since the T20 World Cup final. Following this match, he talked about the competition he faces with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
He said, “You see a 15-year-old boy who has come after scoring 700-800 runs. My tournament was before that. After that, he performed so well and he had to come in some way or another. I didn't perform in 2-3 games, and he was in form, and we wanted to win games in that series. It was very understandable from a leadership standpoint. As I mentioned before, I have been in this situation myself, I've also taken tough calls as a captain in an IPL franchise, so I understand.”
Our Take
Sanju Samson is aware of the fact that the competition between him and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains serious. The young prodigy is yet to have a chance to play in this series, but since India has already won the two games, the team could look forward to him in the next game. With these two stars, Abhishek Sharma knows that the other side will also be absolute carnage.