Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Match Prediction NEP 70 % Chance of Winning PNG 30 % Bet Now! Nepal would take on Papua New Guinea in a fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on March 13, Monday. Although both the teams are out of the qualification race for the World Cup, Nepal are going strong recently and have a chance to finish third in the points table. when the fixture will start at 9.15 AM IST.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Chance of Winning

Nepal have been in red hot form during their last five fixtures winning four of them courtesy of a clinical bowling effort. With the bowling unit led by Sandeep Lamichhane, Nepal are favourites to win the contest and bookmakers have also backed them to emerge victorious with winning odds of 1.35 while Papua New Guinea have been attributed winning odds of 3.2.

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Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Nepal had gone through a decent campaign in the competition and they might have ended up in the top two spots with a slightly better performance. They have played 34 matches in the tournament winning 17 out of them while suffering a defeat in 15 fixtures. Rohit Paudel and Aasif Sheikh have been the major contributors for the team scoring runs with an average of more than 30. Paudel has scored 891 runs from 31 innings at 34.34 while Aasif has amassed 881 runs from 28 innings. Bhim Sharki has also contributed in the lower order for the team.

Bowling is the most strong asset for the team with Sandeep Lamichhane taking the charge. He has been the leading wicket-taker with 66 wickets from 28 innings with a bowling average of 15.71. Sompal Kami has also contributed significantly taking 34 wickets from 29 innings with an economy of 4.73.

Papua New Guinea has managed to win only five games out of the 34 matches they have played experiencing a poor campaign, Assad Vala has been the leading run-scorer for the side and the only consistent run-scorer of the lot with 1205 runs from 34 innings with an average of 36.51. Kiplin Doriga has also been contributing with the bat in recent matches and played a knock of 55 runs against UAE in the last game.

Among the bowlers, Chad Soper has been the highest wicket-taker of the team so far but his form hasn’t been very good in recent outings. He has picked only three wickets from the last four innings. Riley Hekure has been on fire with the ball, scalping 11 wickets in the last three matches. However, the bowling unit as a whole has failed to perform and so the lack of a collective effort has haunted the team.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Match Toss Prediction

In the last five matches played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, teams have opted to bowl first after winning the toss on four occasions. However, Nepal chose to bat first in the game against UAE and their decision paid dividends. Also, the results are contrary to what teams are choosing as four matches have been won by the teams batting first. Taking into account the results of the past matches, it is highly likely that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

According to the worldweatheronline, the weather will be clear without any interference of rain at the venue. The temperature will hover around 25 to 30-degree celsius with slight cloud cover up above. Considering this, the spectators can expect a full contest to take place between the two teams.

Nepal News & Player List

Nepal squad:Rohit Paudel(C), Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Surya Tamang

Nepal Predicted Playing XI:

Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Aasif Sheikh Wicketkeeper Batsman Kushal Malla All-rounder Rohit Paudel (C) Batsman Bhim Sharki Batsman Aarif Sheikh All-rounder Gulsan Jha Bowler Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal’s recent form has been terrific and they are on a winning run. They are coming into the contest after winning four games in a row and looking at the opposition, they are likely to continue their sublime run of form in the fixture.

Papua New Guinea News & Player List

Papua New Guinea squad:Assad Vala (C), Aasif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh, Kiplin Doriga, Gyanendra Malla, Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Chad Soper, Assad Vala, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Norman Vanua, Hila Vare

Papua New Guinea Predicted Playing XI:

Kiplin Doriga Batsman Hiri Hiri Batsman Sese Bau Batsman Assad Vala (C) All-rounder Charles Amini All-rounder Riley Hekure Bowler Chad Soper All-rounder Norman Vanua Bowler Kabua Morea Bowler Hila Vare Batsman and Wicketkeeper Semo Kamea Bowler

Papua New Guinea Team Form

PNG are going through a rough patch, managing to win only a single game from their last five fixtures. The heavy reliance on all-rounders is causing them to suffer and the specialist players are lacking in performance. Ahead of their next game, PNG would like to overcome the struggle and register a win against mighty Nepal.

NEP vs PNG Head to Head

Both the teams have been up against each other in nine ODIs so far. Nepal have clearly dominated the proceedings against PNG winning seven matches, While they suffered a defeat only in a few games.

Total ODIs – 9

Nepal – 7

Papua New Guinea – 2

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Betting Odds

Kiplin Doriga to score over 16.5 @1.87

Doriga has been in impressive form since the last few games for PNG. He has crossed the mentioned figure in seven innings out of his last eight including two half-centuries. Considering the consistency he has displayed in recent times, the wicketkeeper batter is likely to play a decent knock once again and repay the faith of the bookmakers.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Top Team Batters

Rohit Paudel to be Nepal’s top batter @ 3.9

The Nepal skipper, Rohit Paudel has been the leading run-scorer for his team in the tournament. With 893 runs from 31 innings with an average of 34.34 including six half-centuries. He was struggling for form in a few matches but regained rhythm in the last fixture with a knock of 77 runs against UAE. With Paudel’s possible return to form, he is likely to be the top batter for Nepal in the match.

Sese Bau to be Papua New Guinea’s top batter @ 5.2

The Nepalese all-rounder has been in good touch with the bat in the recent fixtures. He has scored 525 runs from 27 innings with an average of 21 including three fifties. Further, he has scored two fifties and a score of 42 from the last five matches indicating a good run of form.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Top Team Bowlers

Sandeep Lamicchane to be Nepal’s top bowler @ 2.78

Sandeep Lamicchane is a world-class spinner and he has proved that with his performances taking 66 wickets from 28 innings with a bowling average of 15.71 throughout the competition. Further, he picked four wickets in the previous encounter against PNG only with an economy of 3.7. With his brilliant performance and the skillset to bamboozle bets of the batters, Lamichhane is likely to be the top bowler for his team.

Riley Hekure to be Papua New Guinea’s top bowler @ 4.2

Hekure has picked 21 wickets from 15 innings so far in the tournament with an impressive average of 19.85. Also, the pacer has been excellent in the last three encounters taking 11 wickets including three against Nepal. The 28-year-old is likely to sine with the ball once again and be the top bowler for his team.