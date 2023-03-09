Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Match Prediction NEP 70 % Chance of Winning PNG 30 % Bet Now! Nepal would be hoping to use their renewed confidence and positive momentum to further push for qualification to the 2023 ODI World Cup as they prepare to face underdogs Papua New Guinea on March 9 in Kirtipur, Nepal at 08:45 AM IST. The Asian contingent must be well aware it is a do-or-die game, thereby ensuring an intense high-stakes affair.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Chance of Winning

Even though both teams would be heading into the encounter on the back of a win against the United Arab Emirates, the victory held a different significance for both teams. While for PNG it was a much-needed consolation in what has been a horrific campaign that saw their spot confirmed at the bottom of the table with four games still to go, Nepal’s relief would stem from the fact that a loss would have put them out of contention for a top-three spot. Thus, it is no surprise that Nepal have been awarded handsome odds of 1.57 as compared to 2.408 for Papua New Guinea.

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Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

It certainly seems like Nepal has the upper hand in this upcoming match against Papua New Guinea, especially given their recent victories against the same opponent. Having Sandeep Lamichhane available also adds to their advantage, given his impressive track record in international cricket. Since being allowed to play abroad on bail, the youngster has already scalped five wickets in three games while averaging 88 with the bat.

The points table paints an even clearer picture of where the two teams stand in comparison to each other. After 32 games apiece, Nepal and PNG are separated by a massive 23 points, equivalent to more than 11 wins. While the former have emerged victorious in 15 clashes and have a net run rate of -0.186, PNG has managed just four triumphs at a terrible NRR of -0.726. In fact, the Oceania side was confirmed to end up at the table when a quarter of the side’s 36 matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 were still to be played, further highlighting the true atrocity of the team’s campaign in the tournament. Nepal, meanwhile, have the opportunity to overtake the USA and Namibia and claim the second spot in the league, thereby confirming a spot for themselves in the qualifier for the marquee event where they could potentially face the likes of South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Thus, not only would Nepal be more motivated but also have the confidence to prevail once again over the islanders, making their odds of 1.57 look too good to be true especially when compared to PNG’s 2.408.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Match Toss Prediction

In the last 10 ODIs at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, teams chasing have won on eight occasions as compared to two victories for the defending side. Thus, fielding first and setting a good target could be a winning strategy, as Nepal found out in a famous victory over Scotland at the venue in what was the last ODI to be held there to date, thereby making it apparent what the captains would choose to do at the toss.

Weather Report

On Thursday morning, spectators can expect clear and sunny weather with a slight coldness as an overnight residue. As the sun rises higher in the sky, temperatures will increase rapidly and may reach up to 30 degrees Celsius according to the forecast fromworldweatheronline. However, humidity levels are expected to decrease from late 30 per cent to around 15 per cent, and there will be no clouds in the sky at the venue for most of the game.

Nepal News & Player List

Nepal squad:Rohit Paudel(C), Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Surya Tamang

Nepal Predicted Playing XI:

Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Aasif Sheikh Wicketkeeper Batsman Gyanendra Malla Batsman Rohit Paudel (C) Batsman Kushal Malla All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Sundeep Jora All-rounder Sompal Kami Bowler Karan KC Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal have won four of their last five ODIs, including an encounter against Scotland. Their latest victory already helped them surpass the United Arab Emirates and the side has the chance to take their tally to 40 points in the league by winning all four remaining games, a definite possibility given their red-hot form.

Papua New Guinea News & Player List

Papua New Guinea squad:Assad Vala (C), Aasif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh, Kiplin Doriga, Gyanendra Malla, Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Chad Soper, Assad Vala, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Norman Vanua, Hila Vare

Papua New Guinea Predicted Playing XI:

Tony Ura Batsman Sese Bau Batsman Assad Vala (C) All-rounder Charles Amini All-rounder Kiplin Doriga Batsman Hiri Hiri Batsman Hila Vare Wicketkeeper Batsman Norman Vanua Bowler Chad Soper Bowler Riley Hekure Bowler Semo Kamea Bowler

Papua New Guinea Team Form

Despite two astounding wins against the UAE, PNG remained in overall poor form with three of their last five encounters ending in defeat, of which two came against Nepal. They have tallied just four victories in 32 matches in the tournament so far and lie right at the bottom of the standings, 22 points adrift of their closest competitors UAE.

NEP vs PNG Head to Head

The two sides have played each other in 8 ODIs, with Nepal having the upper hand as reflected in their six victories.

Total ODIs – 8

Nepal – 6

Papua New Guinea – 2

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Betting Odds

Aasif Sheikh to score over 21.5 runs @ 1.87

Aasif Sheikh has performed well in recent times, increasing his ODI average to 31.37 by scoring 910 runs in 31 matches. The top-order batter is coming off a match-winning unbeaten 86 in the latest clash against upcoming opponents PNG, his patient 130-ball knock almost single handedly taking the team across the line by three wickets in a nervy run-chase of 182. Given Sheikh’s previous knock against PNG last week was worth 44 runs as well, the 21-year-old is a player to watch out for, especially given the lucrative odds of 1.87 on offer for the batter scoring 22 runs or more.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Top Team Batters

Rohit Paudel to be Nepal’s top batter @ 3.8

The captain of Nepal's cricket team, Rohit Paudel, has been in exceptional form lately, scoring four half-centuries in his last 12 innings in white-ball cricket. He played a crucial role in leading his team to a historic victory against Scotland with an unbeaten knock of 95 runs, cementing cult status in the cricketing fraternity in his country. Across the last 12 months of ODI cricket, Paudel has scored 876 runs at an impressive average of 35.04, clear of all his teammates by miles. Thus, as a key leader in Nepal's batting lineup, all eyes will be on Rohit Paudel when it is their turn to bat on Friday, including the punters’ given the incredible odds of 3.8 on offer..

Assad Vala to be Papua New Guinea’s top batter @ 3.5

Like their opponents, Papua New Guinea would also be expecting their captain, Assad Vala, to lead the team from the front with another big innings on Thursday. Vala is a veteran of 57 ODIs matches and has an average of 29.85 with nine half-centuries to his name, including a career-high score of 104. In the last 12 months, Vala has scored over 200 runs more than any other batsman in the team, with an impressive average of 34.28, which is again well above his compatriots. Therefore, Vala is an obvious choice for those who are betting on the best performer with the bat for Papua New Guinea in the upcoming ODI match on Friday, boasting tremendous odds of 3.5.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Top Team Bowlers

Sandeep Lamicchane to be Nepal’s top bowler @ 3.3

After a prolonged court case, the spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was finally allowed to represent Nepal away and immediately made an impact by taking 3/27 against the UAE in Dubai. Lamichhane is only 22 years old but has an impressive average of 15.74 ODI cricket, with an equally impressive economy rate of 4.07. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the entire league with 60 scalps in 26 innings, 10 clear of his next-best teammate Karan KC despite playing two innings less. Now returning home where his last ODI had yielded him a four-wicket haul, Lamichhane would be waiting keenly to cause problems for the Papua New Guinea lineup on Thursday in Kirtipur.

Chad Soper to be Papua New Guinea’s top bowler @ 4

Chad Soper would be flying with confidence given his 3/27 in the previous ODI helped PNG bowl out the UAE for a shambolic score of 97, adding to the five wickets he took in the encounter before against the same opposition. The right-arm fast bowler has 63 ODI wickets to his name, with an impressive economy rate of 4.41. Over the past 12 months, Soper has taken the most wickets for Papua New Guinea, and his average of 27.28 in the same period is also only second-best to skipper Vala. Therefore, Soper would be a key player to watch out for in the upcoming match against Nepal with punters expected to have a field day by betting on him given odds of 4 on offer.