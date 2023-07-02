Nepal vs UAE Match Prediction NEP 55 % Chance of Winning UAE 45 % Bet Now! Nepal will be up against the United Arab Emirates in the seventh place playoff semi-final of the ICC World Cup Qualifier at Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare with an aim to finish in seventh place in the tournament. On the other hand, UAE would like to register their maiden win in the tournament as the game commences at 12:30 PM IST on July 2.

Nepal vs UAE Chance of Winning

Nepal have won four of the last five games played between the two countries. Also, Nepal have won a game against USA in the tournament while UAE are yet to script a victory in the competition. Thus, the recent head to head record and tournament form both tilts the balance in favour of Nepal. Thus, bookmakers have predicted Nepal to win the game.

Nepal's chances of winning - 55 %

UAE’s chances of winning - 45 %

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Nepal vs UAE Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Nepal has a single victory in the tournament and it came against the United States of America. Kushal Bhurtel has been their main man with the bat scoring 170 runs from four innings. Although, Bhurtel has produced a decent performance other batters haven’t been up to mark with their performance. Nepal will expect some significant knocks from batters like Rohit Paudel and Kushal Malla to achieve success in the upcoming matches.

In the bowling department, Nepal’s star bowler Sandeep Lamichhane has failed to deliver and live up to his reputation. However, Gulsan Jha has been impressive with the ball taking six wickets across four innings with an economy of 6.21. As a result, the bowling unit has lacked a collective effort and that has been the cause of the team winning only one match so far in the competition.

The United Arab Emirates has lost all of their matches in the tournament so far and the batters have displayed a disappointing performance throughout the competition. Except for Muhammad Waseem, no batter has scored more than 100 runs and that was the root cause of their poor campaign in the tournament. The team’s reliable batter Vriitya Aravind form also dipped ahead of the tournament and the team will need him to regain his touch in the important clash against Nepal.

With the ball, Junaid Siddique and Ali Naseer have picked five wickets each for the side, UAE have been average with the ball but they will need their bowlers to step up to the occasion in the game against Nepal. Overal,, with a shot at seventh place finish in the tournament, UAE will have to display a collective effort to defy the odds and win the fixture.

Nepal vs UAE Toss Prediction

Teams have preferred fielding first after winning the toss in the six games of the tournament played at the venue. Further, the majority of games were won by the teams chasing targets. So, taking the results and the trend at the venue into account, the team winning the toss is likely to field first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

According to Worldweatheronline.com, the fixture will be played in bright and sunny conditions. The temperature will dip down to 16 degree Celsius while it will go up to 25 degree Celsius. With clear weather, the audience will witness the game without any interruption due to rain. Overall, an exciting clash is on the cards for the spectators.

Nepal News & Player List

Nepal squad:Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sarki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Arjun Saud, Kishor Mahato

Nepal Predicted Playing XI:

Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Aasif Sheikh (WK) Batsman Bhim Sharki Batsman Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Rohit Paudel (C) All-rounder Kushal Malla Batsman Aarif Sheikh All-rounder Gulsan Jha Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler Karan KC Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal started their campaign with a defeat against Zimbabwe but bounced back in the next game with a victory over USA. However, there was again slump in the form for the team losing two consecutive matches against West Indies and the Netherlands. Thus, they had experienced a poor form in the tournament with a sole victory against USA.

UAE News & Player List

United Arab Emirates squad:Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D'Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Muhammad Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed.

UAE Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Waseem Batter Aryansh Sharma Batter and Wicketkeeper Vriitya Aravind Batter Rameez Shahzad Batter Asif Khan Batter Basil Hameed. All-rounder Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Aayan Khan All-rounder Zahoor Khan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Karthik Meiyappan Bowler

UAE Team Form

The United Arab Emirates are on a losing streak and going through a torrid form. However, the team will look to recover from their lean patch while squaring off against Nepal and will have to give their best to manage a victory in the contest.

Nepal vs UAE Head to Head

Nepal and UAE have met each other on 13 occasions in ODIs with the former having a slight edge over their opponents. Nepal have won seven games in the matchup while UAE were winner on six occasions.

Matches Played - 13

Nepal - 7

UAE - 6

Nepal vs UAE Betting Odds

Nepal to score over 22.5 runs for opening wicket

Nepal opening pair have stitched opening partnerships of 171, 25, 5 and 7 in the competition so far crossing the mentioned mark twice. Now with a weaker bowling attack to face, Nepal openers have a chance to unleash themlseves in the best manner possible. Thus, we back Nepal openers to score more than 21.5 runs for the opening wicket in the game against UAE.

Nepal vs UAE Top Team Batters

Kushal Bhurtel to be Nepal’s top batter

Bhurtel has led Nepal’s batting unit amassing 170 runs from four innings in the tournament with an average of 42.50. Also, he has scored two half-centuries in the last five List A games which indicate his good run of form. Thus, considering he has been the most effective batter for Nepal, Bhurtel is likely to be the top batter for Nepal once again in the fixture.

Muhammad Waseem to be UAE’s top batter

Muhammad Waseem has scored more than 30 runs in three of the last four matches and is the highest run-scorer for UAE in the tournament. Further, his performance has improved as compared to last year massively as his average jumped from 19.76 to 32.58. So, considering his performance in the tournament, Muhammad Waseem is likely to be the top batter for UAE.

Nepal vs UAE Top Team Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’s top bowler

Although Lamichhane has been struggling with his form in the competition, he is still Nepal’s best bowler in the cricket world. He has picked 107 wickets from 47 ODI innings with an impressive bowling average pf 17.28. So, Lamichhane is likely to step up to his reputation and become the top bowler for Nepal.

Junaid Siddique to be UAE’s top bowler

Siddique is the strike bowler for the United Arab Emirates taking 57 wickets from 41 ODIs with an economy of 5.05. Further, he has picked 16 wickets from eight innings against Nepal with a bowling average of 16.50. So, his key role for UAE and head to head record against Nepal makes him a likely candidate to become the top bowler for his team.