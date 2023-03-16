Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Match Prediction NEP 70 % Chance of Winning AE 30 % Bet Now! Nepal and United Arab Emirates will square off in another fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on March 16, Thursday. A win will help Nepal climb up to the third position in the points table while UAE have an opportunity to take home a consolation win from the fixture at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur when the match starts at 9:15 AM IST.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

Considering Nepal’s unbeaten run in the last five games, theys seem a far superior side against an opposition who have managed to pull off just one victory in their last five encounters. Considering the red hot form of Nepal, bookmakers have backed the side with winning odds of 1.45 while UAE have been handed winning odds of 2.45.

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Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

With 18 wins from 35 matches and 15 defeats, Nepal had a decent campaign but some more work was needed from them to end up in the top two spots of the points table. The duo of Rohit Paudel and Aasif Sheikh have been the major run contributors averaging 34.34 and 34.59 respectively. Kushal Bhurtel has also chipped in with 631 runs from 28 innings. Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC have been brilliant with the ball, emerging as the leading wicket-takers for the team. Aasif has been in brilliant form recently and so Nepal would be expecting him and Lamichhane to deliver a victory in their last game of the tournament.

Considering UAE’s campaign so far, only disappointment was written all over it with just 15 wins from 35 matches and suffering a defeat on 17 occasions. They had a bunch of all-rounders in the side, but batting mostly let them down. Nevertheless, Vriitya Aravind scored 953 runs from 33 innings at an average of 30.74. However, Aravind is the only batter who has played more than 10 matches and has an average below 30. The team has been lacking performance from their batting unit and they would like the players to deliver at least in the last game.

Junaid Siddique and Zahoor Khan have been the strike bowlers for the side while Rohan Mustafa has also scalped some wickets. Hazrat Bilal was played in the last game and he responded to the call-up in the best possible manner, taking four wickets in the game against PNG.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

The venue has seen mixed choices from the captain in the last five matches as they chose to field first on three occasions while the team winning the toss opted to bat first on a couple of occasions. However, three matches were won by the team batting first while the chasing team won the game in a couple of fixtures. Considering the trends at the venue, the team winning the toss is likely to opt for fielding after winning the toss.

Weather Report

As per worldweatheronline, rain interference isn’t any cause of concern for both the parties and so the spectators can expect a full length contest. Also, it will be cloudy during the first innings and so the fast bowlers can get some help from the surface. The temperature will hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Nepal Player List

Nepal squad:Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Gyanendra Malla, Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Aasif Sheikh Batsman and Wicketkeeper Kushal Malla Batsman Rohit Paudel Captain and Batsman Gyanendra Malla Batsman Bhim Sharki Batsman Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Aarif Sheikh All-rounder Karan KC Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal have been an unbeatable side in the last five games and their excellent form will make it very difficult for the opposition to beat such strong opposition. Also, Nepal would be keen to get a victory as they will have a chance to finish in a good position in the points table.

United Arab Emirates Player List

United Arab Emirates squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Asif Khan, Aryan Lakra, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Aryansh Sharma, Ashwanth Chidambaram

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Captain and All-rounder Asif Khan All-rounder Aryan Lakra All-rounder Vriitya Aravind Batsman and Wicketkeeper Chundangapoyil Rizwan Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan All-rounder Karthik Meiyappan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Zawar Farid Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

The UAE have won only one game from their last five matches and that is a grave concern for the side. Also, they lost both of the recent outings against Nepal and that makes matters ecen worse for the team.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Head to Head

Nepal and the UAE have met in 12 ODIs so far and the statistics reveal an exciting head-to-head record shared by both teams. Out of those 12 fixtures, six were won by Nepal while in the other six games, UAE outplayed their opponents.

Matches played - 12

Nepal - 6

United Arab Emirates - 6

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Betting Odds

Kushal Malla to score over 19.5 runs @1.87

Malla has scored 101 runs from three matches against UAE at an average of 33.66. Further, he has played two knocks of 23 and 32 in the last five matches thereby crossing the mentioned mark. In his last game, he was unbeaten on 12 runs against PNG, but the team won the game as the target was too small. Considering his current form, the batter is likely to cross the mentioned mark.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Top Team Batsmen

Aasif Sheikh to be Nepal’s top batter @4.2

86*, 6, 110, 0, 53* are the last five innings of Aasif Sheikh and nothing can indicate any clearer that he is in the best form of his life. Also, Aasif has been the team’s highest run-getter with 934 runs from 29 innings ay an average of 34.59, including a century. Considering the kind of performances he has displayed so far, Aasif Sheikh is likely to be the top batter for his side.

Vriitya Aravind to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter @4.2

Vriitya Aravind hasn’t been only the team's highest run-scorer but he is also amongst the 10 highest run-getters of the tournament. Aravind has managed to amass 953 runs from 33 inningsat an average of 30.74. So, the wicketkeeper batter is likely to continue his good form and be the top batter for his side.

Nepal Volts vs United Arab Emirates Top Team Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’s top bowler @2.82

Lamichhane has been a brilliant performer throughout the tournament, being its second highest wicket-taker. He has scalped 71 wickets in 29 innings at a bowling average of 14.95. The bowler often troubles batters with his brilliant leg-spin and so is likely to shine once again with the ball in the upcoming fixture.

Junaid Siddique to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler @4.2

The 31-year old has been one of the key bowlers for the team with 40 scalps in 27 innings with an economy of 4.02 and a bowling average of 26.07. Further, Siddique has taken 13 wickets in six innings against Nepal with a bowling average of 16.38 and a strike rate of 20.8. So, the combination of his form and a brilliant head to head record against Nepal makes him a strong contender to be the top bowler for his team.