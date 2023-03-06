UAE vs Nepal Match Prediction AE 70 % Chance of Winning NEP 30 % Bet Now! The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nepal will take on each other again on March 6 in a crucial match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides recently met at the same venue, where the UAE, riding on Rohan Mustafa’s all-round efforts, ended up emerging victorious by 68 runs.

UAE vs Nepal Chance of Winning

Nepal, despite having won six out of their last seven matches, are not clear favourites for this fixture. On the other hand, the UAE, who were beaten by PNG by five wickets in their previous fixture, have been preferred as the team to emerge victorious. Thus, Chundangapoyil Rizwan and his boys have been rewarded with lucrative odds of 1.61 compared to Nepal’s 2.31

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UAE vs Nepal Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

With 41 victories and as many losses, the UAE are fifth on the points table, tallying 31 points at an NRR of -0.088. Nepal, on the other hand, are on sixth place, having won 14 matches and lost 15 at an NRR of -0.224.

In their previous encounter, the UAE rode on Rohan Mustafa’s unbeaten 56 and Asif Khan’s magnificent 72 to post 207/8 on the board batting first. Sandeep Lamichhane spun a web around the batters, returning excellent figures of 10-0-27-3, but received little support from the others. Nepal, in reply, seemed too weak against the UAE attack save for Kushal Malla (60 off 53 balls). They were 107/9 at one point before No. 11 Sandeep Lamichhane’s fighting 24 helped them finish with a respectable total of 139 in 31.5 overs.

For the UAE, Mustafa and Karthik Meiyappan took three scalps each, while Junaid Siddique (2/40), Sabir Ali (1/10), and Zahoor Khan (1/18) were among the wickets as well.

UAE vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction

In the last five fixtures at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the team’s batting second won the contest thrice, while the team’s batting first won the contest twice. Interestingly, even in their last meeting, the UAE won the toss batting first, that too in a convincing fashion (by 68 runs). Hence, don’t be surprised if the toss-winning team’s captain opts to bat first.

Weather Report

As per Worldweatheronline, the average temperature in Dubai on March 6 will go as high as 26°C, and the lowest temperature will be 21°C. There is no chance of rain and the humidity probability during match time will be 44%.

UAE Player List

UAE squad:Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Muhammad Waseem, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aryan Lakra, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Sabir Ali Rao, Alishan Sharafu, Hazrat Bilal, Chirag Suri, Rahul Bhatia

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem All-rounder Asif Khan All-rounder Vriitya Aravind Batsman and Wicketkeeper Chundangapoyil Rizwan Captain and Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Aryan Lakra Batsman Aayan Afzal Khan All-rounder Karthik Meiyappan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Sabir Ali Rao Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

UAE Team Form

The UAE had three defeats and two wins in their previous five fixtures, and are not enjoying a good run at home. Though one of their victories came against Nepal when the two sides met earlier this week. The other victory, which they won by a wicket on February 23, was against Namibia.

Nepal Player List

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Bhim Sharki, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Gulsan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Aasif Sheikh Batsman and Wicketkeeper Gyanendra Malla Batsman Rohit Paudel Captain and Batsman Kushal Malla All-rounder Bhim Sharki All-rounder Aarif Sheikh All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee Bowler Karan KC Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Gulsan Jha Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal are in an impressive form in the ODIs, having lost just once in their last six outings. Two of their victories came against PNG, while the others were against Scotland and Namibia.

UAE vs Nepal Head to Head

The UAE and Nepal have played 10 ODIs so far, of which the former had the last laugh on six occasions. Nepal, on the other hand, had four victories, while none of their fixtures ended in no result.

Matches played - 10,

UAE - 6

Nepal - 4

UAE vs Nepal Betting Odds

Aasif Sheikh to score over 19.5 runs @X.XXX

After 30 innings, Aasif Sheikh has an ODI average of 32.28, tallying a total of 928 runs at a strike rate of 75.02. He seemed in excellent touch against the PNG, scoring an unbeaten 86 off 130 balls to take his side past the finishing line by three wickets. Even in the UAE, his average read 34.40 after six innings. Thus, this bet should be a safe one for the punters.

UAE vs Nepal Top Team Batsmen

Asif Khan to be UAE’s top batter @X.XXX

Asif played a valiant knock of 72 off 99 balls, laced with five fours and three sixes, in their previous meeting against Nepal. Although he failed to carry the momentum against Papua New Guinea, falling after scoring 11 off 28 balls, there was no one who stepped up in his failure either. His average in the UAE stands at 25.33, which with time, will only go up.

Rohit Paudel to be Nepal’s top batter @X.XXX

Paudel, easily Nepal’s best batsman at present, averages 34.64 in ODIs, tallying 1178 runs from 39 innings. Despite the fact that his scores in recent matches (0.1) do not encourage the punters to put on bets on him, there is no other player who can be relied more upon than him. In the UAE, his average (31.37) in ODIs is quite impressive, scoring 251 runs in nine innings.

UAE Volts vs Nepal Top Team Bowlers

Karthik Meiyappan to be UAE’s top bowler @X.XXX

Meiyappan has made his mark already in the international set-up, picking 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 22.60. He had the best economy rate (2.90) among the UAE bowlers when he snared three wickets against Nepal in their recent outing. It was his debut match against Nepal, and he made an instant impact there. In the UAE, the leg-spinner has a total of 13 wickets from nine matches, averaging 23.92. Bank upon him to eventually finish as UAE’s top-wicket taker against Nepal like he was alongside Rohan Mustafa a few days ago.

Sandeep Lamichhaneto be Nepal’s top bowler @X.XXX

Having taken 86 wickets in 35 innings at an average of only 15.32, Lamichhane’s records in ODIs are nothing but spectacular. Even in their previous fixture, the 22-year-old shone with the bat, claiming three wickets for 27 runs which unfortunately did not come in a winning cause. In all, he has taken 18 wickets in seven matches against the UAE at an average of 12.66 and a strike rate of just 21, which is better than his career strike rate (22.7). Therefore, this is obvious that Lamichhane is Nepal’s go-to person when it comes to chipping in with wickets.