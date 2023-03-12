UAE vs Nepal Match Prediction NEP 70 % Chance of Winning AE 30 % Bet Now! The United Arab Emirates will lock horns against Nepal in a fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on March 12, Sunday at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Both the teams are out of the direct qualification race already but they would still be hoping to register victory when the match starts at 8:45 AM IST in order to prepare for the next stage of the qualifiers.

UAE vs Nepal Chance of Winning

UAE and Nepal, both teams are going through contrasting forms right now. Nepal have won four games out of their last five while UAE have managed to win just a single game from their last five. Nepal looks a superior side considering their position in the points table as well, so the bookmakers have backed them with winning odds of 1.75 while UAE have been backed with odds of 2.08.

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UAE vs Nepal Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

UAE have been going through a poor patch of form as they have managed to win only one game against Nepal amongst their most recent fixtures. The batting unit has been letting the team down as only Aryan Lakra has stepped up to the situation in the last two games with two half-centuries. Vriitya Aravind has been the highest run-scorer for the team in the tournament so far but the team will need him to regain his form and play some crucial knocks once again in the competition. Muhammad Waseem also showed signs of returning to form with a knock of 41 runs in the last game against Papua New Guinea.

On the contrary, UAE's bowling has not not been a matter of concern as Junaid Siddique and Rohan Mustafa have impressed with the ball in recent fixtures. Both of them picked five wickets in the last two games against Nepal. Apart from the aforementioned duo, Zahoor Khan and Karthik Meiyappan have also emerged as strike bowlers for the team. Considering their overall performance so far, UAE will be hoping for their batters to prove their capabilities with the willow and score some useful runs for the team.

On the other hand, Aasif Sheikh has dominated bowlers in the last three games for Nepal with two 50+ scores while Bhim Sharki has also contributed with the bat in the last couple of games. So, the batting unit has been doing well but they will also need Rohit Paudel to score once again by overcoming his rough patch. Nepal boasts one of the most powerful bowling attacks in the tournament led by ace spinner Sandeep Lamichhane. Apart from him, Karan KC has also picked up 50 wickets from 29 innings for the side and would be complementing the slow left-arm orthodox bowler in the upcoming fixture.

UAE vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction

Chasing has been the preferred option by teams in the last five games at this venue. However, the team batting first has won the game thrice while the chasing team have come out as winners on a couple of occasions. Considering the results of the past fixtures, the team winning the toss might opt to bowl first in the next fixture.

Weather Report

As per Worldweatheronline, the average temperature in Kirtipur will hover around 25 to 30 degree celsius during the fixture. Furthermore, there will be no rain interference throughout the game as per the forecast. Thus, the spectators can expect a full contest between these two sides on Sunday.

UAE Player List

UAE squad:Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Muhammad Waseem, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aryan Lakra, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Sabir Ali Rao, Alishan Sharafu, Hazrat Bilal, Chirag Suri, Rahul Bhatia

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem All-rounder Asif Khan Batsman Aryan Lakra All-rounder Vriitya Aravind Batsman and Wicketkeeper Chundangapoyil Rizwan Captain and Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan All-rounder Karthik Meiyappan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Sabir Ali Rao Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

UAE Team Form

UAE are having a tough time in the competition, having lost four of their last five encounters. The only victory came against Nepal while also losing against the same opposition once. Other than that, the team suffered three defeats against Papua New Guinea and would be looking to get back to their best against Nepal.

Nepal Player List

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Bhim Sharki, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Gulsan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Aasif Sheikh Batsman and Wicketkeeper Gyanendra Malla Batsman Rohit Paudel Captain and Batsman Kushal Malla All-rounder Bhim Sharki All-rounder Aarif Sheikh All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee Bowler Karan KC Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Gulsan Jha Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal have been in red hot form, winning four of their last five fixtures while losing only one. They have been unbeatable in the last three matches as well, winning the games by margins of three wickets, 42 runs and 52 runs respectively.

UAE vs Nepal Head to Head

UAE and Nepal have played 11 ODIs against each other so far, out of which the former had the last laugh on six occasions. Nepal has won five games but recent form tilts the balance in their favour. Thus, the head to head record indicates a close competition between these two sides.

Matches played - 11

UAE - 6

Nepal - 5

UAE vs Nepal Betting Odds

UAE to hit most match sixes @2.22

In their last four games, the UAE batters have cleared the fence on more occasions than their rivals. When UAE met Nepal last time, both teams smashed four sixes in the game. However, in the game before that between these two, UAE hit three sixes while Nepal managed to hit just one maximum. Considering the tendency of the UAE batters to play aerial shots, they tick all the boxes necessary to be the more aggressive side with the bat.

UAE vs Nepal Top Team Batsmen

Aryan Lakra to be UAE’s top batter @4.3

Lakra’s form makes him likely to be the top batter in the contest. He has played knocks of 50 and 51 runs in the last couple of games. Overall, he has amassed 230 runs from seven innings at an average of 32.85, including three half-centuries in the tournament. The batter is likely to shine once again and be the top batter for his team.

Rohit Paudel to be Nepal’s top batter @4.4

Paudel has been brilliant for Nepal, scoring 816 runs from 30 innings with an average of 32.64 including five half-centuries in the tournament. The batter has 376 T20I runs from 20 innings at the international stage and is likely to be the top batter for his side in the upcoming fixture.

UAE vs Nepal Top Team Bowlers

Junaid Siddique to be UAE’s top bowler @3.9

Siddique has led the bowling unit for UAE in the tournament, taking the most number of wickets for them. He has picked 39 wickets from 26 innings so far with an economy of 4.90. The bowler boasts a bowling average of 25.48 and a strike rate of 31.1. With the way he has performed so far in the tournament, the pacer is likely to shine once again with the ball.

Sandeep Lamichhaneto be Nepal’s top bowler @3.15

With his record 91 wickets from 37 ODI innings at an economy of 4.06, the spinner has been wreaking havoc in the competition. Furthermore, his bowling average on the international stage is just 15.46 with an impressive strike rate of 22.8. Lamichhane has been Nepal’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament as well, taking 64 wickets from 27 innings. Thus, he is likely to be the top bowler for the team in the match.