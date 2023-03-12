UAE vs Nepal Match Prediction
NEP
70%
Chance of Winning
AE
30%
National teams
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground
Facts
- Junaid Siddique has scalped 12 wickets from five innings against Nepal at an economy of 4.53.
- The pacer has a bowling average of 13.66 and a strike rate of 18 which makes him one of the contenders to be the top bowler in the match.
UAE vs Nepal Chance of Winning
UAE and Nepal, both teams are going through contrasting forms right now. Nepal have won four games out of their last five while UAE have managed to win just a single game from their last five. Nepal looks a superior side considering their position in the points table as well, so the bookmakers have backed them with winning odds of 1.75 while UAE have been backed with odds of 2.08.
UAE vs Nepal Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
UAE have been going through a poor patch of form as they have managed to win only one game against Nepal amongst their most recent fixtures. The batting unit has been letting the team down as only Aryan Lakra has stepped up to the situation in the last two games with two half-centuries. Vriitya Aravind has been the highest run-scorer for the team in the tournament so far but the team will need him to regain his form and play some crucial knocks once again in the competition. Muhammad Waseem also showed signs of returning to form with a knock of 41 runs in the last game against Papua New Guinea.
On the contrary, UAE's bowling has not not been a matter of concern as Junaid Siddique and Rohan Mustafa have impressed with the ball in recent fixtures. Both of them picked five wickets in the last two games against Nepal. Apart from the aforementioned duo, Zahoor Khan and Karthik Meiyappan have also emerged as strike bowlers for the team. Considering their overall performance so far, UAE will be hoping for their batters to prove their capabilities with the willow and score some useful runs for the team.
On the other hand, Aasif Sheikh has dominated bowlers in the last three games for Nepal with two 50+ scores while Bhim Sharki has also contributed with the bat in the last couple of games. So, the batting unit has been doing well but they will also need Rohit Paudel to score once again by overcoming his rough patch. Nepal boasts one of the most powerful bowling attacks in the tournament led by ace spinner Sandeep Lamichhane. Apart from him, Karan KC has also picked up 50 wickets from 29 innings for the side and would be complementing the slow left-arm orthodox bowler in the upcoming fixture.
UAE vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction
Chasing has been the preferred option by teams in the last five games at this venue. However, the team batting first has won the game thrice while the chasing team have come out as winners on a couple of occasions. Considering the results of the past fixtures, the team winning the toss might opt to bowl first in the next fixture.
Weather Report
As per Worldweatheronline, the average temperature in Kirtipur will hover around 25 to 30 degree celsius during the fixture. Furthermore, there will be no rain interference throughout the game as per the forecast. Thus, the spectators can expect a full contest between these two sides on Sunday.
UAE Player List
UAE squad:Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Muhammad Waseem, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aryan Lakra, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Sabir Ali Rao, Alishan Sharafu, Hazrat Bilal, Chirag Suri, Rahul Bhatia
Predicted Playing XI
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
All-rounder
|
Asif Khan
|
Batsman
|
Aryan Lakra
|
All-rounder
|
Vriitya Aravind
|
Batsman and Wicketkeeper
|
Chundangapoyil Rizwan
|
Captain and Batsman
|
Rohan Mustafa
|
All-rounder
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Karthik Meiyappan
|
Bowler
|
Junaid Siddique
|
Bowler
|
Sabir Ali Rao
|
Bowler
|
Zahoor Khan
|
Bowler
UAE Team Form
UAE are having a tough time in the competition, having lost four of their last five encounters. The only victory came against Nepal while also losing against the same opposition once. Other than that, the team suffered three defeats against Papua New Guinea and would be looking to get back to their best against Nepal.
Nepal Player List
Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Bhim Sharki, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Gulsan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kushal Bhurtel
|
Batsman
|
Aasif Sheikh
|
Batsman and Wicketkeeper
|
Gyanendra Malla
|
Batsman
|
Rohit Paudel
|
Captain and Batsman
|
Kushal Malla
|
All-rounder
|
Bhim Sharki
|
All-rounder
|
Aarif Sheikh
|
All-rounder
|
Dipendra Singh Airee
|
Bowler
|
Karan KC
|
Bowler
|
Sandeep Lamichhane
|
Bowler
|
Gulsan Jha
|
Bowler
Nepal Team Form
Nepal have been in red hot form, winning four of their last five fixtures while losing only one. They have been unbeatable in the last three matches as well, winning the games by margins of three wickets, 42 runs and 52 runs respectively.
UAE vs Nepal Head to Head
UAE and Nepal have played 11 ODIs against each other so far, out of which the former had the last laugh on six occasions. Nepal has won five games but recent form tilts the balance in their favour. Thus, the head to head record indicates a close competition between these two sides.
Matches played - 11
UAE - 6
Nepal - 5
UAE vs Nepal Betting Odds
UAE to hit most match sixes @2.22
In their last four games, the UAE batters have cleared the fence on more occasions than their rivals. When UAE met Nepal last time, both teams smashed four sixes in the game. However, in the game before that between these two, UAE hit three sixes while Nepal managed to hit just one maximum. Considering the tendency of the UAE batters to play aerial shots, they tick all the boxes necessary to be the more aggressive side with the bat.
UAE vs Nepal Top Team Batsmen
Aryan Lakra to be UAE’s top batter @4.3
Lakra’s form makes him likely to be the top batter in the contest. He has played knocks of 50 and 51 runs in the last couple of games. Overall, he has amassed 230 runs from seven innings at an average of 32.85, including three half-centuries in the tournament. The batter is likely to shine once again and be the top batter for his team.
Rohit Paudel to be Nepal’s top batter @4.4
Paudel has been brilliant for Nepal, scoring 816 runs from 30 innings with an average of 32.64 including five half-centuries in the tournament. The batter has 376 T20I runs from 20 innings at the international stage and is likely to be the top batter for his side in the upcoming fixture.
UAE vs Nepal Top Team Bowlers
Junaid Siddique to be UAE’s top bowler @3.9
Siddique has led the bowling unit for UAE in the tournament, taking the most number of wickets for them. He has picked 39 wickets from 26 innings so far with an economy of 4.90. The bowler boasts a bowling average of 25.48 and a strike rate of 31.1. With the way he has performed so far in the tournament, the pacer is likely to shine once again with the ball.
Sandeep Lamichhaneto be Nepal’s top bowler @3.15
With his record 91 wickets from 37 ODI innings at an economy of 4.06, the spinner has been wreaking havoc in the competition. Furthermore, his bowling average on the international stage is just 15.46 with an impressive strike rate of 22.8. Lamichhane has been Nepal’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament as well, taking 64 wickets from 27 innings. Thus, he is likely to be the top bowler for the team in the match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Nepal
The poor form of UAE’s batting unit matched up against Nepal’s world-class bowling lineup makes the latter clear favourites for the contest. We back Nepal to outplay their opponents in the fixture by triumphing over the opposition batters with ease.
- UAE to win @ 2.08 (Melbet)
- Nepal to win @ 1.75 (Melbet)