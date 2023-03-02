UAE vs Nepal Match Prediction AE 70 % Chance of Winning NEP 30 % Bet Now! The United Arab Emirates and Nepal will take on each other on March 2 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in a crucial fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. While the UAE are stationed fifth on the seven-team points table, Nepal are just behind them at sixth, above PNG. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM local time, which is 11.30 AM in India.

UAE vs Nepal Chance of Winning

With five wins in their last five matches, Nepal are outright favourites to win this fixture against the UAE. Thus, the bookmaker have rewarded the UAE with lucrative odds of 1.464 compared to Nepal’s 2.71.

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UAE vs Nepal Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In their previous fixture, the UAE put up a disappointing show altogether. After putting PNG to bat first, they did not get the start they would have hoped for, as the Assad Vala-led side raced to 173/2 after 29.2 overs. However, their bowlers, inspired by Karthik Meiyappan, triggered a collapse from there on before eventually knocking them over for 262 in 49.1 overs.

Coming to chase, the UAE batters never seemed comfortable at the crease, as none of their batters managed to touch 25 runs. They lasted 34.2 overs and could only muster 131, with Muhammad Waseem top-scoring 17-ball 24.

Unlike the UAE, Nepal bowled brilliantly against Scotland in their last game, folding them for 212 in 46.1 overs. Sandeep Lamichhane spun a web around them, taking four wickets for 45 while Karan KC gave the support he required, claiming 3/35. Then, despite receiving little support, Rohit Paudel’s unbeaten 105-ball 95 got the job done with two wickets to spare. He was ably assisted by Karan KC, who remained not out on 31 off 37 balls to rescue Nepal from 138/8.

UAE vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction

In the last three matches in Dubai before the UAE versus PNG fixture, teams batting second ended up emerging victorious on all three occasions. So, although PNG defeated UAE at this venue just before this contest, whichever team win the toss is expected to opt for chasing.

Weather Report

As per worldweatheronline, there will be a temperature of 24°c at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and have a probability of 34% cloud cover, which is quite unusual in the UAE. The percentage of humidity forecast is 63, and there is no chance of rain throughout the day. So, expect a full 50-over game without any interruption.

UAE Player List

UAE squad:Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Aryan Lakra, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Chirag Suri, Rahul Bhatia, Sabir Ali Rao, Aayan Afzal Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem All-rounder Aryan Lakra All-rounder Vriitya Aravind Batsman and Wicketkeeper Chundangapoyil Rizwan Captain and Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Asif Khan Batsman Alishan Sharafu All-rounder Hazrat Bilal Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Karthik Meiyappan Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

UAE Team Form

Prior to PNG fixture, UAE had three defeats and two wins in their previous five ODIs. While they had one win and one loss against Namibia, they had two defeats and a solitary triumph over Nepal.

Nepal Player List

Nepal squad: Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Surya Tamang

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Aasif Sheikh Batsman and Wicketkeeper Gyanendra Malla Batsman Rohit Paudel Captain and Batsman Kushal Malla All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Sundeep Jora All-rounder Sompal Kami Bowler Karan KC Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Having won five of their last five matches, Nepal have been in a red-hot streak lately. They last beat PNG by four wickets, which followed after a hard-fought two-wicket victory over Scotland, and a thrilling three-wicket victory over Namibia.

UAE vs Nepal Head to Head

The UAE and Nepal have played nine ODIs so far, of which the former had the last laugh on five occasions. Nepal, on the other hand, had four victories, while none of their fixtures ended in no result.

Matches played - 9,

UAE - 5

Nepal - 4

UAE vs Nepal Betting Odds

Chundangapoyil Rizwan to score over 19.5 runs

Ahead of their previous fixture against PNG, Rizwan had tallied 544 runs in 22 innings in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League Two. Of them, 239 runs came from his last 10 outings, where he averages 29.75. He had hit an unbeaten 60 against Namibia just a few days ago, suggesting that he could go big against Nepal as well. Hence, this should be a safe bet for the punters.

UAE vs Nepal Top Team Batsmen

Vriitya Aravind to be UAE’s top batter

Aravind, UAE’s wicket-keeper batter, has been in good touch with the bat in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, aggregating 863 runs in 27 innings to find himself at the top of the runs chart among his teammates. Although the 20-year-old, fell without scoring when last played against Nepal in November, he has a good chance to improve his numbers this time considering his current form. In his last 10 outings before the recent PSG fixture, he tallied 364 runs at an average of 40.44. Therefore, Aravind can be the key for the UAE in order to get to a massive total. In fact, he looked confident while batting on 23 off 36 balls against PNG in their last contest, but an unfortunate run out did not allow him to score anything massive.

Rohit Paudel to be Nepal’s top batter

By amassing 784 runs from 26 innings at an average of 37.33, Paudel tops the run-scorers chart among the Nepal players. The 20-year-old recently made headlines by hitting an unbeaten 95 against Scotland over a week ago, which helped his side chase down a target of 213 with two wickets to spare. Although he departed cheaply against PNG in their previous encounter, scoring only 20 runs, he could be well and truly back to his same old form against the UAE.

UAE Volts vs Nepal Top Team Bowlers

Zahoor Khan to be UAE’s top bowler

Zahoor, UAE’s 33-year-old fast bowler, has scalped 11 wickets in their last eight matches, striking at 35.90 with an economy rate of 4.07. In all, he has snared 33 wickets in 20 matches, suggesting that he has been in spectacular form for a while. Thus, bank upon him to yield rich dividends.

Karan KCto be Nepal’s top bowler

Karan, one of the veterans of Nepal cricket, has bowled beautifully in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League, taking 47 wickets in 25 matches at an average of 20.27 and an economy rate of 5.12. Despite Sandeep Lamichhane’s presence, he is arguably the leader of the Nepal bowling attack. He returned figures of 7-0-36-1 when he last met the UAE in November, and this time around, given his stupendous form, he will, in all likelihood, is set to do more damage.