UAE vs Nepal Match Prediction
AE
70%
Chance of Winning
NEP
30%
National teams
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts
- Although the UAE have an edge in head-to-head against Nepal in ODIs, the latter had back-to-back triumphs over them when they met twice in November in the space of three days.
- For scoring an unbeaten 89 and taking three catches, Nepal’s Aasif Sheikh was named the Player of the Match in their previous meeting.
UAE vs Nepal Chance of Winning
With five wins in their last five matches, Nepal are outright favourites to win this fixture against the UAE. Thus, the bookmaker have rewarded the UAE with lucrative odds of 1.464 compared to Nepal’s 2.71.
UAE vs Nepal Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
In their previous fixture, the UAE put up a disappointing show altogether. After putting PNG to bat first, they did not get the start they would have hoped for, as the Assad Vala-led side raced to 173/2 after 29.2 overs. However, their bowlers, inspired by Karthik Meiyappan, triggered a collapse from there on before eventually knocking them over for 262 in 49.1 overs.
Coming to chase, the UAE batters never seemed comfortable at the crease, as none of their batters managed to touch 25 runs. They lasted 34.2 overs and could only muster 131, with Muhammad Waseem top-scoring 17-ball 24.
Unlike the UAE, Nepal bowled brilliantly against Scotland in their last game, folding them for 212 in 46.1 overs. Sandeep Lamichhane spun a web around them, taking four wickets for 45 while Karan KC gave the support he required, claiming 3/35. Then, despite receiving little support, Rohit Paudel’s unbeaten 105-ball 95 got the job done with two wickets to spare. He was ably assisted by Karan KC, who remained not out on 31 off 37 balls to rescue Nepal from 138/8.
UAE vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction
In the last three matches in Dubai before the UAE versus PNG fixture, teams batting second ended up emerging victorious on all three occasions. So, although PNG defeated UAE at this venue just before this contest, whichever team win the toss is expected to opt for chasing.
Weather Report
As per worldweatheronline, there will be a temperature of 24°c at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and have a probability of 34% cloud cover, which is quite unusual in the UAE. The percentage of humidity forecast is 63, and there is no chance of rain throughout the day. So, expect a full 50-over game without any interruption.
UAE Player List
UAE squad:Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Aryan Lakra, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Chirag Suri, Rahul Bhatia, Sabir Ali Rao, Aayan Afzal Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
All-rounder
|
Aryan Lakra
|
All-rounder
|
Vriitya Aravind
|
Batsman and Wicketkeeper
|
Chundangapoyil Rizwan
|
Captain and Batsman
|
Rohan Mustafa
|
All-rounder
|
Asif Khan
|
Batsman
|
Alishan Sharafu
|
All-rounder
|
Hazrat Bilal
|
Bowler
|
Junaid Siddique
|
Bowler
|
Karthik Meiyappan
|
Bowler
|
Zahoor Khan
|
Bowler
UAE Team Form
Prior to PNG fixture, UAE had three defeats and two wins in their previous five ODIs. While they had one win and one loss against Namibia, they had two defeats and a solitary triumph over Nepal.
Nepal Player List
Nepal squad: Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Surya Tamang
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kushal Bhurtel
|
Batsman
|
Aasif Sheikh
|
Batsman and Wicketkeeper
|
Gyanendra Malla
|
Batsman
|
Rohit Paudel
|
Captain and Batsman
|
Kushal Malla
|
All-rounder
|
Dipendra Singh Airee
|
All-rounder
|
Sundeep Jora
|
All-rounder
|
Sompal Kami
|
Bowler
|
Karan KC
|
Bowler
|
Sandeep Lamichhane
|
Bowler
|
Lalit Rajbanshi
|
Bowler
Nepal Team Form
Having won five of their last five matches, Nepal have been in a red-hot streak lately. They last beat PNG by four wickets, which followed after a hard-fought two-wicket victory over Scotland, and a thrilling three-wicket victory over Namibia.
UAE vs Nepal Head to Head
The UAE and Nepal have played nine ODIs so far, of which the former had the last laugh on five occasions. Nepal, on the other hand, had four victories, while none of their fixtures ended in no result.
Matches played - 9,
UAE - 5
Nepal - 4
UAE vs Nepal Betting Odds
Chundangapoyil Rizwan to score over 19.5 runs
Ahead of their previous fixture against PNG, Rizwan had tallied 544 runs in 22 innings in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League Two. Of them, 239 runs came from his last 10 outings, where he averages 29.75. He had hit an unbeaten 60 against Namibia just a few days ago, suggesting that he could go big against Nepal as well. Hence, this should be a safe bet for the punters.
UAE vs Nepal Top Team Batsmen
Vriitya Aravind to be UAE’s top batter
Aravind, UAE’s wicket-keeper batter, has been in good touch with the bat in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, aggregating 863 runs in 27 innings to find himself at the top of the runs chart among his teammates. Although the 20-year-old, fell without scoring when last played against Nepal in November, he has a good chance to improve his numbers this time considering his current form. In his last 10 outings before the recent PSG fixture, he tallied 364 runs at an average of 40.44. Therefore, Aravind can be the key for the UAE in order to get to a massive total. In fact, he looked confident while batting on 23 off 36 balls against PNG in their last contest, but an unfortunate run out did not allow him to score anything massive.
Rohit Paudel to be Nepal’s top batter
By amassing 784 runs from 26 innings at an average of 37.33, Paudel tops the run-scorers chart among the Nepal players. The 20-year-old recently made headlines by hitting an unbeaten 95 against Scotland over a week ago, which helped his side chase down a target of 213 with two wickets to spare. Although he departed cheaply against PNG in their previous encounter, scoring only 20 runs, he could be well and truly back to his same old form against the UAE.
UAE Volts vs Nepal Top Team Bowlers
Zahoor Khan to be UAE’s top bowler
Zahoor, UAE’s 33-year-old fast bowler, has scalped 11 wickets in their last eight matches, striking at 35.90 with an economy rate of 4.07. In all, he has snared 33 wickets in 20 matches, suggesting that he has been in spectacular form for a while. Thus, bank upon him to yield rich dividends.
Karan KCto be Nepal’s top bowler
Karan, one of the veterans of Nepal cricket, has bowled beautifully in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League, taking 47 wickets in 25 matches at an average of 20.27 and an economy rate of 5.12. Despite Sandeep Lamichhane’s presence, he is arguably the leader of the Nepal bowling attack. He returned figures of 7-0-36-1 when he last met the UAE in November, and this time around, given his stupendous form, he will, in all likelihood, is set to do more damage.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: UAE
Given the fact that the UAE just endured a massive 131-run defeat against bottom-ranked PNG, that too at home, we would recommend the punters not to keep faith in Chundangapoyil Rizwan and his boys for positive results. Therefore, our prediction will go in favour of Nepal, who beat Scotland by two wickets in their previous outing on February 21.
- UAE to win @ 1.464 (Melbet)
- Nepal to win @ 2.71 (Melbet)