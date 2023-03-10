UAE vs PNG Match Prediction AE 70 % Chance of Winning PNG 30 % Bet Now! The United Arab Emirates will take on Papua New Guinea in match no 136 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Both the teams will play for prestige when the match starts at 8:45 AM IST as they have already run out of chances to qualify for the showpiece event.

UAE vs PNG Chance of Winning

UAE has a better place in the points table with 14 wins from 32 matches while PNG have managed to pull off just four victories throughout the tournament. Considering UAE’s overall performance in the tournament, bookmakers have favoured them with 1.47 winning odds while PNG have been attributed the winning odds of 2.685.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

UAE vs Nepal Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

With 14 victories from 32 matches, United Arab Emirates are placed sixth in the points table and have their all hopes to qualify for the World Cup crushed courtesy of such performance. Vriitya Aravind has scored 920 runs from 30 innings with an average of 32.85 and also Asif Khan has shone with the bat amassing 310 runs from 11 innings with an average of 31. However, the team’s batting unit has been slightly struggling in recent matches and so other batters would have to also step up to the situation.

Zahoor Khan and Junaid Siddiqui are strike bowlers for the side and they have been leading the charge with the ball. Zahoor has picked 36 wickets from 23 matches while Junaid has scalped 37 wickets from 25 matches. KP Meiyappan has also been in impressive form taking 20 wickets from 12 matches.

Papua New Guinea are at the bottom of the points table managing just four wins out of 33 matches they have played in the tournament so far. Assad Vala has been the leading run-scorer for the team piling up 1205 runs from 33 innings with an average of 37.50 including a century and five fifties. Chad Soper has scored 473 runs from 29 innings with an average of 23.65. Both of them have been also effective with the ball as well by scalping wickets consistently. Soper has picked 36 wickets from 31 innings while Vala has dismissed 30 wickets from 29 innings.

However, the other players in the side have failed to provide significant contributions for the side, As a result, they have suffered a poor campaign in the tournament. However, the only positive they have against UAE is two victories they pulled off against the same opposition in recent times.

UAE vs PNG Match Toss Prediction

In the last five fixtures played at the venue, teams have chosen to field first on all occasions. The chasing team has won on three occasions while the team batting first have turned out to be victorious on a couple of occasions. Considering the results and trends followed by the teams on this venue, the side winning the toss is likely to field first.

Weather Report

As per Worldweatheronline, the weather will be sunny and bright with no interference of rain, The spectators can expect full play without any reduction of overs and the temperature will hover around 20 to 25 degree Celsius. With the helpful environment in place for a full length contest, it ought to be an exciting fixture to witness.

UAE Player List

UAE squad:Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Muhammad Waseem, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aryan Lakra, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Sabir Ali Rao, Alishan Sharafu, Hazrat Bilal, Chirag Suri, Rahul Bhatia

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem All-rounder Asif Khan All-rounder Vriitya Aravind Batsman and Wicketkeeper Chundangapoyil Rizwan Captain and Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Aryan Lakra Batsman Aayan Afzal Khan All-rounder Karthik Meiyappan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Sabir Ali Rao Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

UAE Team Form

UAE would be concerned with their poor form as they have lost four matches from the last five games. Their only victory came against Nepal when they won the fixture by 68 runs against a strong side and would like to rekindle the same kind of form in the match.

PNG Player List

PNG squad: Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Alei Nao, Hila Vare, Kabua Morea, Gaudi Toka, John Kariko

Predicted Playing XI

Tony Ura Batsman Kiplin Doriga Batsman and Wicketkeeper Assad Vala All-rounder Sese Bau All-rounder Charles Amini All-rounder Hiri Hiri Batsman Chad Soper All-rounder Norman Vanua Bowler Riley Hekure Bowler Alei Nao Bowler Semo Kamea Bowler

PNG Team Form

Papua New Guinea have won two games out of their last five and those victories came against UAE. PNG wouldn’t be very happy with their form but their recent performance against UAE would be one of the positives they want to take forward in the upcoming match.

UAE vs PNG Head to Head

Both the teams have been equally strong in the head to head record sharing equal number of victories amongst them. UAE have been up against PNG on eight occasions and both of the squads have won four matches each.

Matches played - 8

UAE - 4

PNG - 4

UAE vs PNG Betting Odds

Tony Ura to score over 16.5 @1.87

Ura has been in sublime touch and he is scoring nothing less than 30 runs in each inning. He has 1226 ODI runs including a hundred and five fifties in the career and so the batter is likely to score above the mentioned margin by the bookmaker.

UAE vs PNG Top Team Batsmen

Asif Khan to be UAE’s top batter @4.2

Asif Khan has played just 12 matches in the tournament so far but has left his impact with the bat scoring 310 runs from 11 innings with an average of 31 including three half-centuries. Further, he has gained some form with the promotion in the batting order. The batter opened the innings in the last three games and piled up two fifties during the span. His form and contribution in the tournament so far cement his case to be the top run-getter for his side.

Tony Ura to be PNG’s top batter @5.4

Tony Ura has been going through an average form in the tournament but his recent numbers display consistency. The batter has piled up five 30+ scores in the last seven matches. Also, these fixtures include three fifties and so his current form favours Tony Ura to be the top batter for his side in the fixture.

UAE vs PNG Top Team Bowlers

Karthik Meiyappan to be UAE’s top bowler @5.1

Meiyappan has been impressive in 12 fixtures taking 20 wickets with just an economy of 12.52 in the competition. Also, he picked four wickets in one of the recent games against Papua New Guinea. Also, he has snared 21 wickets from 14 matches at the international stage and is likely to continue his form in the game against PNG.

Riley Hekureto be PNG’s top bowler @6.4

Hekure has been in red hot form taking nine wickets from the last four outings. Against UAE, he has taken five wickets in the last two matches. The pacer has scalped 18 wickets from 15 matches in the tournament with an economy of 4.19 and a bowling average of 22.27. Considering his current form, the right-arm medium pacer is likely to impress once again with the ball and be the top bowler for his team.