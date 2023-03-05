United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Match Prediction AE 70 % Chance of Winning PNG 30 % Bet Now! United Arab Emirates are set to lock horns with Papua New Guinea in a fixture of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 on March 5, Sunday. UAE would look forward to securing a victory in the match while PNG, who are struggling at the bottom of the points table, would like to breathe some life into their campaign as well when the match starts at 11:30 AM IST.

United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Chance of Winning

UAE seem to be the team in better form, winning two games from the last five while their rivals have won only one game in their last five encounters. Furthermore, UAE have won 14 matches so far in the tournament while PNG have managed to pull off just three wins far. Considering these factors, bookmakers have backed UAE with winning odds of 1.53 while the opposition have been awarded winning odds of 2.5.

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United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

United Arab Emirates have experienced smooth sailing so far in the tournament, winning 14 matches from 30 while losing 13. One match ended in a tie while a couple of games were abandoned. Vriitya Aravind has been the team’s leading run-scorer, amassing 881 runs from 28 innings at an average of 33.88. Three UAE batters average above 30 and they have formed a solid batting core. Aryan Lakra has scored 129 runs from four innings with an average of 32.25 while Rohan Mustafa has piled up 522 runs from 21 innings at 30.70. Zahoor Khan and Junaid Siddique have been the strike bowlers for the team picking up 35 and 33 wickets respectively. Zahoor has a strike rate of 28.9 and a bowling average of 22.77. Junaid has also supported him well with a strike rate of 32.6 and a bowling average of 26.84. Overall, the bowling duo has turned out to be a headache for the opposition batters.

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea has had a horrendous tournament so far winning just three matches from 31. However, their recent win against the same opposition would boost their morale to some extent ahead of the upcoming fixture. They have been relying on their two key all-rounders Chad Sopper and Assad Vala in the tournament. Vala is the fourth highest run-getter in the competition with 1,163 runs from 31 innings at an average of 38.76. Tony Ura has also contributed with 536 runs from 30 innings. Sopper has been leading the bowling unit with 33 wickets from 29 matches.

United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Match Toss Prediction

Fielding has been the preferred choice for teams after winning the toss as captains chose to chase in four matches out of the last five encounters played on the surface. Also, the teams batting second have won three games while the other two fixtures were won by sides batting first. Considering the trends and the results of these fixtures, the team winning the toss is likely to field first.

Weather Report

According to worldeatheronline.com a full contest is on the cards as there are no predictions of rain or cloud coverage during the fixture. The temperature will hover around 30 degree celsius and an exciting contest can be expected to unfold at the venue.

United Arab Emirates Player List

UAE squad:Muhammad Waseem, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sabir Ali Rao, Hazrat Bilal, Chirag Suri, Rahul Bhatia, Aayan Afzal Khan

Muhammad Waseem All-rounder Asif Khan Batsman Vriitya Aravind Batsman and Wicketkeeper Chundangapoyil Rizwan Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Alishan Sharafu Batsman Aryan Lakra All-rounder Junaid Siddique Bowler Karthik Meiyappan Bowler Sabir Ali Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

UAE Team Form

In their last five fixtures, UAE won one game against Nepal while losing one as well against the same opposition. They also registered one win and one loss against Namibia and suffered a defeat against PNG. So, the team has won two games from their last five while losing the other three. The side would like to continue their winning momentum after securing a victory against Nepal in the previous game.

PNG Player List

PNG squad:Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Riley Hekure, Hila Vare (wk), Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, John Kariko, Charles Amini, Alei Nao

Tony Ura Batsman Kiplin Doriga Batsman and Wicketkeeper Sese Bau All-rounder Assad Vala All-rounder Hiri Hiri Batsman Gaudi Toka Batsman Chad Soper All-rounder Norman Vanua Bowler Hila Vare Batsman and Wicketkeeper Semo Kamea Bowler Riley Hekure Bowler

PNG Team Form

PNG have been struggling to find form this season and that reflects in their last five encounters as well, They only have a single win from these fixtures which was against UAE by a huge margin of 131 runs. Now, they face the same opposition once again and so it would be a great opportunity for the side to find their rhythm.

United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Head to Head

According to the head to head records provided by mykhel.com, both teams have played seven ODIs between them. UAE have a slight edge in the past records, winning four fixtures throughout the matchup. Three games were won by PNG and so these records indicate that it is going to be a close encounter.

Matches Played - 7

UAE - 4

PNG - 3

United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Betting Odds

Kiplin Doriga to score over 14.5 @1.832

Kiplin Doriga has consistently scored more than 20 runs in the last five matches. His numbers read 50, 20, 29, 42, 26 and so he is likely to score above the mentioned mark against UAE. Also, in the second last game against UAE, he played a knock of 42 runs and that stat also works in the favour of the prediction backing him to get to a decent score.

United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Top team Batsman

Chundangapoyil Rizwan to be UAE’s top batsman @4.3

Rizwan has scored 567 runs from 24 innings at an average of 29.84, including four fifties in the competition. Hhe played a splendid knock of 60 runs against Namibia recently. And the batter’s number three position strengthens his case to get big runs. Thus, we back him to be the top batter for his side.

Tony Ura to be PNG’s top batsman @5.5

Ura has been the second highest run-getter for his team with 536 runs from 30 innings in the World Cup League 2. Also, he has scored two fifties and one 30+ score in the last five matches. His knock of 51 in the previous game against UAE turned out to be a match-winner and the batter and would like to add another decent performance to his tally in the tournament.

United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Top team Bowler

Karthik Meiyappan to be UAE’s top bowler

Meiyappan has been brilliant with the ball for the team, taking 19 wickets from 10 matches at a strike rate of 24 and a bowling average of 17.89. Further, he has scalped 10 wickets in the last four matches showing superb form. The bowler took four wickets when they met against UAE recently and so he might emerge to be the top bowler for his team in the contest.

Assad Vala to be PNG’s top bowler

Vala has picked 30 wickets in 28 innings at an economy of 3.80. He has been especially consistent in taking wickets of late, picking 11 in the last six innings. Being one of the first-choice bowling options in the team and in great touch, Vala is expected to be the top bowler for his team and so you can keep faith in the all-rounder.