WI (West Indies) vs USA Match Prediction
WI
93%
Chance of Winning
USA
7%
Odi
Takashinga Sports Club
Facts
- This will be the first-ever ODI match between West Indies and the USA.
- During the warm-up matches, West Indies cruised past the UAE and Ireland, beating them by 91 runs and 114 runs respectively.
- The USA, on the other hand, suffered back-to-back defeats, against Ireland by five wickets and against Sri Lanka by 198 runs.
West Indies vs USA Chance of Winning
West Indies are outright favourites to win this contest and no wonder the bookmakers have assigned the USA with lucrative pre-match odds. The likes of Shai Hope, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, and Rovman Powell among many superstars will go and play as hard as they can in order to get a place in the prestigious 50-over World Cup.
- West Indies’s chances of winning @ 93%
- The USA’s chances of winning @ 7%
West Indies vs USA Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
West Indies had two resounding victories in the warm-ups, with the first one coming against Scotland by 91 runs. There, West Indies posted 264 batting first and knocked the opposition over for 173 in 33.5 overs. Then, in the second warm-up game against the UAE, they, riding on Rovman Powell’s 55-ball 105, piled up 374/9. Then Yannic Cariah’s 4/58 starred with the ball to restrict the UAE to 260/9.
The USA batted brilliantly against Ireland, posting 312/6 batting first albeit in a losing cause. However, they had a terrible batting performance altogether against Sri Lanka, mustering only 194 in 33.2 overs after being set 393. At least two of Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, and Saiteja Mukkamalla must step up with the bat to put on a fighting total, while Nisarg Patel and Ali Khan are their star bowling options.
West Indies vs USA Match Toss Prediction
The two games that West Indies won in warm-ups both came while batting first. The USA, on the other hand, had lost both warm-up fixtures, and they had one loss while batting first and the other while batting second. Hence, considering the probability, don’t be surprised if any team opt to bat first after winning the toss.
Weather Report
As perworldweatheronline.com, there is no chance of rain in Harare on June 18, with the temperature to be around 27°c during the daytime. The humidity is forecast to be 18%, which means ideal weather is on the cards for both sides to play cricket.
West Indies Player List
West Indies squad:Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brandon King
|
Batsman
|
K Mayers
|
All-rounder
|
Shamarh Brooks
|
Batsman
|
Shai Hope (C & WK)
|
Batsman
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batsman
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batsman
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Keemo Paul
|
All-rounder
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies had three back-to-back ODI victories before coming to this tournament. All three wins were against the UAE, and prior to that, they had one win and one loss against South Africa.
USA Player List
The USA squad: Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Sushant Modani, Sai Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Abhishek Paradkar, Nisarg Patel, Kyle Phillip, Usman Rafiq, Gajanand Singh, Jessy Singh, Steven Taylor
Predicted Playing XI
|
Steven Taylor
|
All-rounder
|
Sushant Modani
|
Batsman
|
Monank Patel (C & WK)
|
Batsman
|
Aaron Jones
|
Batsman
|
Saiteja Mukkamalla
|
All-rounder
|
Gajanand Singh
|
Batsman
|
Shayan Jahangir
|
Batsman
|
Nisarg Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Ali Khan
|
Bowler
|
Usman Rafiq
|
Bowler
|
Saurabh Netravalkar
|
Bowler
USA Team Form
In their last five ODIs, the USA ended up on a losing side only once, against Canada by 26 runs. They won the other four, against Namibia, Papua New Guinea, Jersey, and the UAE.
West Indies vs USA Head to Head
West Indies and the USA have never met in any format of cricket until their contest on June 18..
Matches played - 0
West Indies - 0
The USA - 0
West Indies vs USA Betting Odds
Brandon King to score over 21.5 runs
In 2023, Brandon King has aggregated 278 runs in four matches at an average of 69.50, and his strike rate of 98.23 also tells the story of how brilliant he has been with the bat while staying at the crease. So, seeing him score 22 or more should not be a wild bet for the punters, and therefore, they should take on this to yield benefits.
West Indies vs USA Top Team Batsmen
Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batter
One of the most gifted ODI batters at present, Shai Hope averages 49.86 from 108 matches in 50-over cricket having scored 4488 runs. Although he did not have decent outings in two matches this year, accumulating only 36 runs, you can’t overlook what he had done in the past. Besides, playing against a harmless USA attack will increase his chances to play a substantial knock.
Steven Taylor to be the USA’s top batter
Steven Taylor did not have a great start in his ODI career, aggregating a paltry 99 runs across the first 12 outings in 2018 and 2019. However, he roared back in style from thereon, with the best average of 54.66 coming in this year only. Across three innings, he has 164 runs with two 50+ scores, which tells us he can be the only reliant batter among the mediocre USA batting unit.
West Indies vs USA Top Team Bowlers
Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’s top bowler
Having got 93 wickets in 56 ODIs, Alzarri Joseph is undoubtedly the most threatening bowler for West Indies. Last year, he took 27 wickets in 17 outings, and kept on doing wonders in 2023, claiming six wickets in two matches. A comparatively weak USA batting unit should be easy for him to get more success, and hence, he can be trusted among the West Indies bowler more than anyone else.
Nisarg Patel to be the USA’s top bowler
Considered to be one of the USA’s most-decorated all-rounders, Nisarg Patel has taken 40 wickets in 36 ODIs at an average of 27.20. More importantly, his bowling average in 2023 has dropped significantly to 15.72, courtesy of snaring 11 scalps in five matches at an economy rate of 3.68. No wonder he should be the biggest threat for the Windies batters, who tend to attack spinners and may lose wickets in regular intervals due to their approach.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: West Indies
Keeping in mind West Indies’ superior squad in front of the spirited USA side, we would like to recommend the punters to bank upon West Indies for benefits.
- West Indies to win @ 1.08 (Parimatch)
- USA to win @ 6.96 (Parimatch)