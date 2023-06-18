WI (West Indies) vs USA Match Prediction WI 93 % Chance of Winning USA 7 % Bet Now! West Indies and the USA will take on each other on June 18 in Match 2 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 in Harare. This will be a 10-team tournament divided into two groups, of which two top teams will advance to the ODI World Cup, which will be played in India later this year. The contest will begin at 12.30 PM IST.

West Indies vs USA Chance of Winning

West Indies are outright favourites to win this contest and no wonder the bookmakers have assigned the USA with lucrative pre-match odds. The likes of Shai Hope, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, and Rovman Powell among many superstars will go and play as hard as they can in order to get a place in the prestigious 50-over World Cup.

West Indies’s chances of winning @ 93%

The USA’s chances of winning @ 7%

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West Indies vs USA Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

West Indies had two resounding victories in the warm-ups, with the first one coming against Scotland by 91 runs. There, West Indies posted 264 batting first and knocked the opposition over for 173 in 33.5 overs. Then, in the second warm-up game against the UAE, they, riding on Rovman Powell’s 55-ball 105, piled up 374/9. Then Yannic Cariah’s 4/58 starred with the ball to restrict the UAE to 260/9.

The USA batted brilliantly against Ireland, posting 312/6 batting first albeit in a losing cause. However, they had a terrible batting performance altogether against Sri Lanka, mustering only 194 in 33.2 overs after being set 393. At least two of Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, and Saiteja Mukkamalla must step up with the bat to put on a fighting total, while Nisarg Patel and Ali Khan are their star bowling options.

West Indies vs USA Match Toss Prediction

The two games that West Indies won in warm-ups both came while batting first. The USA, on the other hand, had lost both warm-up fixtures, and they had one loss while batting first and the other while batting second. Hence, considering the probability, don’t be surprised if any team opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

As perworldweatheronline.com, there is no chance of rain in Harare on June 18, with the temperature to be around 27°c during the daytime. The humidity is forecast to be 18%, which means ideal weather is on the cards for both sides to play cricket.

West Indies Player List

West Indies squad:Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batsman K Mayers All-rounder Shamarh Brooks Batsman Shai Hope (C & WK) Batsman Rovman Powell Batsman Nicholas Pooran Batsman Jason Holder All-rounder Roston Chase All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Keemo Paul All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies had three back-to-back ODI victories before coming to this tournament. All three wins were against the UAE, and prior to that, they had one win and one loss against South Africa.

USA Player List

The USA squad: Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Sushant Modani, Sai Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Abhishek Paradkar, Nisarg Patel, Kyle Phillip, Usman Rafiq, Gajanand Singh, Jessy Singh, Steven Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor All-rounder Sushant Modani Batsman Monank Patel (C & WK) Batsman Aaron Jones Batsman Saiteja Mukkamalla All-rounder Gajanand Singh Batsman Shayan Jahangir Batsman Nisarg Patel All-rounder Ali Khan Bowler Usman Rafiq Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

USA Team Form

In their last five ODIs, the USA ended up on a losing side only once, against Canada by 26 runs. They won the other four, against Namibia, Papua New Guinea, Jersey, and the UAE.

West Indies vs USA Head to Head

West Indies and the USA have never met in any format of cricket until their contest on June 18..

Matches played - 0

West Indies - 0

The USA - 0

West Indies vs USA Betting Odds

Brandon King to score over 21.5 runs

In 2023, Brandon King has aggregated 278 runs in four matches at an average of 69.50, and his strike rate of 98.23 also tells the story of how brilliant he has been with the bat while staying at the crease. So, seeing him score 22 or more should not be a wild bet for the punters, and therefore, they should take on this to yield benefits.

West Indies vs USA Top Team Batsmen

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batter

One of the most gifted ODI batters at present, Shai Hope averages 49.86 from 108 matches in 50-over cricket having scored 4488 runs. Although he did not have decent outings in two matches this year, accumulating only 36 runs, you can’t overlook what he had done in the past. Besides, playing against a harmless USA attack will increase his chances to play a substantial knock.

Steven Taylor to be the USA’s top batter

Steven Taylor did not have a great start in his ODI career, aggregating a paltry 99 runs across the first 12 outings in 2018 and 2019. However, he roared back in style from thereon, with the best average of 54.66 coming in this year only. Across three innings, he has 164 runs with two 50+ scores, which tells us he can be the only reliant batter among the mediocre USA batting unit.

West Indies vs USA Top Team Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’s top bowler

Having got 93 wickets in 56 ODIs, Alzarri Joseph is undoubtedly the most threatening bowler for West Indies. Last year, he took 27 wickets in 17 outings, and kept on doing wonders in 2023, claiming six wickets in two matches. A comparatively weak USA batting unit should be easy for him to get more success, and hence, he can be trusted among the West Indies bowler more than anyone else.

Nisarg Patel to be the USA’s top bowler

Considered to be one of the USA’s most-decorated all-rounders, Nisarg Patel has taken 40 wickets in 36 ODIs at an average of 27.20. More importantly, his bowling average in 2023 has dropped significantly to 15.72, courtesy of snaring 11 scalps in five matches at an economy rate of 3.68. No wonder he should be the biggest threat for the Windies batters, who tend to attack spinners and may lose wickets in regular intervals due to their approach.