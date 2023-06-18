Zimbabwe vs Nepal Match Prediction ZIM 80 % Chance of Winning NEP 20 % Bet Now! Zimbabwe and Nepal will go head-to-head for the first time in any format on June 18, when they will begin the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. This is a ten-team tournament, and two of the best sides will progress in the upcoming ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in India later this year. The contest will get underway at 12.30 PM IST.

Zimbabwe vs Nepal Chance of Winning

Given Zimbabwe’s valiant performances in the last T20 World Cup, the hosts are favourites to win this contest. Sikandar Raza is the star man to watch out for, while his contest against Sandeep Lamichane should be a cracker for the viewers.

Zimbabwe’s chances of winning @ 80%

Nepal’s chances of winning @ 20%

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Zimbabwe vs Nepal Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Having beaten Oman and Scotland comprehensively, Zimbabwe had two decent warm-up fixtures ahead of the tournament. In their first encounter, against Oman, Sikandar Raza hit a stunning 66-ball 107 before retiring hurt to drive his side post 367/6 after batting first. In the second match, against Scotland, almost everyone contributed alongside Raza (44 off 25 balls) to see off a paltry 164-run target in 24.5 overs with six wickets to spare.

Nepal, on the other hand, had a heartbreaking three-wicket defeat against the UAE in their first warm-up match. Aasif Sheikh starred with the bat, scoring 76 off 104 balls, but the UAE eventually saw off their 276-run target with just a ball to spare. However, they had an equally thrilling victory over Oman in their next outing, having chased a DLS-marred 274-run target with two wickets in hand.

Zimbabwe vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction

In all four previous matches that Zimbabwe won, two of them came when batted first, and the other two when batted second. However, the margin of victories seemed convincing when they batted second (by six wickets with 151 balls to spare, by seven wickets with 50 balls to spare) instead of batting first (by 28 runs, by 1 run), which should tempt them to opt for chasing.

With the bowling attack they have got, Nepal too should prefer batting second by restraining their opposition to a below-par total and then asking the batters to get the job done. Therefore, expect whichever team win the toss will decide to field first.

Weather Report

Theworldweatheronline.comforecast a sunny day in Harare on June 18, with a temperature going as high as 29°c and as low as 11°c. There is no chance of rain throughout the day, and there won’t be any cloud cover either. The average humidity will be around 34%, which means players will have an ideal atmosphere to play cricket without any interruption.

Zimbabwe Player List

Zimbabwe squad:Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Joylord Gumbie Batsman Innocent Kaia Batsman Craig Ervine (C) Batsman Sean Williams All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Clive Madande (WK) Batsman W Masakadza Bowler L Jongwe Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

After losing the first ODI, Zimbabwe had two back-to-back victories over the Netherlands, and they carried the momentum by winning both their warm-up matches, against Oman and Scotland respectively.

Nepal Player List

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sarki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Arjun Saud, Kishor Mahato

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Aasif Sheikh (WK) Batsman Bhim Sharki Batsman Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Rohit Paudel All-rounder Kushal Malla Batsman Aarif Sheikh All-rounder Sompal Kami All-rounder Pratis GC Bowler Karan KC Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler

Nepal Team Form

In their previous five ODIs, Nepal had a 100% winning rate having beaten Papua New Guinea, Oman, and the UAE (thrice). However, they lost one warm-up match among the two that they played, and the opposition were none other than the UAE itself.

Zimbabwe vs Nepal Head to Head

Zimbabwe and Nepal never met in any contest whatsoever, which meant there is no previous head-to-head data to show in order to help the punters.

Matches played - 0

Zimbabwe - 0

Nepal - 0

Zimbabwe vs Nepal Betting Odds

Kushal Bhurtel to score over 19.5 @X.XX

One of the most improved batters for Nepal in recent times, Bhurtel scored an astonishing 94-ball 101 against Oman in their last warm-up match before deciding to retire hurt. He scored 39 against the UAE in the other warm-up game as well, making you realize that the 26-year-old is in excellent touch. Having tallied 331 runs in 13 outings this year, he averages 25.46 in ODIs, and therefore, banking upon him to get Nepal off to a fiery start with handy contributions should be the best idea for the punters.

Zimbabwe vs Nepal Top Team Batsmen

Sean Williams to be Zimbabwe’s top batter

A Zimbabwean batsman with an average of 35.08 after 149 ODIs should tempt you to back him. Over the years, Sean Williams’ excellent record, including 33 half-centuries and five centuries, makes him the most crucial batter among his teammates. The 36-year-old showed his worth in the warm-up matches as well, having scored 64 against Oman and an unbeaten 33 against Scotland to help his side emerge victorious on both occasions. This year, he has played two ODIs, both against the Netherlands in Harare, and made 43 and 77. Therefore, don’t even bother to rely on anyone else among his team’s batters.

Rohit Paudel to be Nepal’s top batter

Emerged as one of the most promising batsmen among associate nations, Rohit Paudel averages 33.15 after 45 innings, having aggregated 1326 runs with eight half-centuries and one century. This year, he has amassed 381 runs over 13 outings, with a strike rate of 78.55 indicating he tends to anchor the innings. His playing style increases his chances of scoring more among his teammates, and thus, trusting him to be the main man of Nepal should be a great idea. Not to forget, he had an ODI average of 35.66 (in 21 innings) in 2022 and 43.40 (in 6 innings) in 2021.

Zimbabwe vs Nepal Top Team Bowlers

Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler

Arguably Zimbabwe’s sharpest pacer in limited-overs cricket, Blessing Muzarabani has not gone wicketless in his last six ODIs, excluding the warm-up game against Oman where he bowled and took 2/44. His tally of 48 wickets from 36 matches might not read so perfectly, but going against a comparatively weak Nepal batting unit will only help him to return impressive figures. Overall in Zimbabwe, he has taken 22 wickets in 19 ODI outings with a best bowling figure of 4/47, and don’t be surprised to see him surpass his previous best figures in this fixture.

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’s top bowler

When it comes to Nepal’s bowling attack, there is one guy that stands above the rest – Sandeep Lamichhane. The 22-year-old made an impact in Nepal’s previous warm-up match as well, claiming 3/66 off his 10 overs against Oman albeit in a losing cause. A bowler who has an average of 15.43 after 42 innings, courtesy of scalping 104 wickets at an economy rate of just 4.13, makes him not only the best in the business among his teammates but also one of the most brilliant individuals around the world.