ZIM (Zimbabwe) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction ZIM 30 % Chance of Winning SRI 70 % Bet Now! Zimbabwe will be up against Sri Lanka in the Super Six fixture of the ICC World Cup Qualifier on July 2 at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo with an aim to strengthen their chances of advancing to the final. On the other hand, Sri Lanka would like to keep their flawless record intact when the game starts at 12:30 PM IST.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Although both the teams are going through superb form, Sri Lanka have a superior set of spinners as compared to the opposition and that might be the key to their success. Also, they are placed better in the global ODI rankings, and considering the rankings, bookmakers have favoured Sri Lanka to win the fixture.

Zimbabwe’s chances of winning @ 30 %

Sri Lanka’s chances of winning @ 70 %

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Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips

Zimbabwe’s experienced cricketers like Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, and Sikander Raza have been brilliant with the bat and have paved the way for wins in the tournament so far. Williams has been the highest run-getter of the tournament with 532 runs from five innings while creating a gap of almost 200 runs from the second placed batter in the run charts. Ervine and Raza have also made crucial contributions averaging well above 50 in the tournament. The trio has guided the batting unit to score match winning totals and chase decent targets in the competition.

Richard Ngarava has been the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe scalping 12 wickets from five innings with a bowling average of just 16.07 and an economy below 5. Also, Raza has been complementing him with his performance taking nine wickets. Although Zimbabwe have dominated the proceedings in the competition, they would like their bowlers to ink a brilliant performance in the clash against Sri Lanka.

Dimuth Karunratne has been the consistent batter for the Sri Lankan team racking up runs with an average above 50. Pathum Nissanka has also provided the team with good starts while Dhananjaya de Silva also regained his form in the last match with a knock of 93 runs. However, the batting unit faltered in the last game and Sri Lanka would need their batters to display a much improved performance in the contest against Zimbabwe.

Wanindu Hasaranga has been the key man for Sri Lanka and he has single handedly destroyed the opposition in the tournament. The leg-spinner has picked 20 wickets from five innings so far leading the Sri Lankan bowling unit. Lahiru Kumara and Maheesh Theekshana have also supported him well taking wickets consistently. However, Sri Lanka needs other bowlers except for Hasaranga to get into the grove as it might be a tough day for the team when the all-rounder fails to fire with the ball.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

The overall results in the ODIs at the venue favour the chasing teams and teams have followed the trend in the competition. Six games of the Qualifiers were played at the surface and teams chose to field first in all the fixtures. Thus, considering the ongoing trend of the competition plus past results, the team winning the toss is likely to field first.

Weather Report

A clear sunny day is the forecast provided by Worldweatheronline.com for the fixture and so there will be a full 50-over contest played between these two teams. The minimum temperature will be 17 degree Celsius and it will go up to 26 degree Celsius during the contest. Considering there will be no rain interruption during the match, spectators might witness a thrilling encounter between these two.

Zimbabwe Player List

Zimbabwe squad:Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Joylord Gumbie Batsman Craig Ervine (C) Batsman Wessly Madhevere Batsman Sean Williams All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Clive Madande (WK) Batsman W Masakadza Bowler Tendai Chatara Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have been prolific in recent times when it comes to ODI cricket. They are on a winning streak and have won their last five matches including a solid victory against West Indies in the group stage. So, they are going through a superb run of form and will have a tough task to beat Sri Lanka in the next fixture/

Sri Lanka Player List

Sri Lanka squad:Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka Batter Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Kusal Mendis Wicketkeeper and Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have been unbeatable in the tournament so far winning all the games and are sitting at the top of the points table. Thus, the spectators can expect both teams to engage in an exciting clash.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

Sri Lanka have completely dominated the proceedings whenever they were up against Zimbabwe in the ODIs. The former have won 46 matches while the latter were winners in 12 fixtures. Two matches were abandoned between the two teams.

Matches played - 60

Zimbabwe - 12

Sri Lanka - 46

No Result - 2

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Sikandar Raza to score over 21.5 runs

Sikandar Raza has played a key role with the bat for Zimbabwe in the tournament registering scores of 102*, 68, 48, and 42. The all-rounder has crossed the mentioned mark on all the occasions whenever he batted. Also, he has a career average of 37.60 which is also well above the mentioned mark. Hence, taking all the factors into account, Raza is likely to score more than 21.5 runs in the fixture.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batsmen

Sean Williams to be Zimbabwe’s top batter

There is no doubt that Sean Williams has made waves in the World Cup Qualifiers with his outstanding performance. The senior batter in the team has amassed 532 runs from five innings with an extraordinary average of 132 in the competition including three centuries. Also, he averages 38.12 in the ODIs from 149 ODI innings which indicates his brilliant consistency.

Dimuth Karunaratne to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Karunraratne has scored 256 runs from five innings with an average of 64 including a century in the tournament. The experienced batter has garnered 368 runs from eight innings with an average of 61.33 in Zimbabwe and the record in the host country helps the cause and which increases the chances of him becoming the top batter.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers

Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler

Richard Ngarava has taken the second most wickets in the tournament with 12 scalps from five ODI innings with a bowling average of 16.79 and an economy of less than five. Also, he has taken six wickets from three innings against Zimbabwe which gives him an edge while going into the matchup against Sri Lanka.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Hasaranga has taken 20 wickets from five innings with an economy of 5.10 in the tournament and a bowling average of 10.55. Also, he has taken eight wickets from five innings bowling average of 20.25. Thus, considering his form in the tournament and records in Zimbabwe, Hasarnga is likely to emerge as the top bowler for Sri Lanka.