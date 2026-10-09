Match details Limpopo vs Northern Cape First class First Class Shield South Africa 07.01.2027

First class

LIM
LIM
NOC
NOC

Match Info

Match:First Class Shield South Africa 26/27
Date:Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Sunday, April 11, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, January 07, 2027 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Limpopo Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Northern Cape Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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