H2h Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers List a Pro50 Championship 06.11.2026

List a

SOU
SOU
MOU
MOU
Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers

List a, Pro50 Championship

SOUSouthern Rocks

231

MOUMountaineers

230

List a, Pro50 Championship

SOUSouthern Rocks

122

MOUMountaineers

199

First class, Logan Cup

SOUSouthern Rocks

MOUMountaineers

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