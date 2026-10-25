10.6 1 Good length, outside off. Duckett gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

10.5 1 On a good line and length. Curran rocks back and drives for a single run.

10.4 4 FOUR MORE! Ayub drops one in short, outside off. Curran moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

10.3 4 And another! On a good line and length from Ayub. Curran shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily for four runs down the ground.

10.2 1 Good line and length. Duckett gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

10.1 . Good line and length from Ayub. Duckett gets forward and defends

9.6 . On a good length, outside off. Curran moves onto the front foot and defends

9.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Dropped in short by Haris Rauf, outside off stump. Curran rocks back and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

9.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Curran rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 . Good length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off. Curran rocks back and cuts

9.2 . Haris Rauf drops one in short, outside off again. Curran ducks out of the way

9.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off stump. Cox rocks back and late cuts, but is caught by Babar Azam

8.6 . Shaheen Shah Afridi now coming over the wicket. Full toss, pitching on a good line. Duckett pushes forward and eases a shaky drive through the off side.

8.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Cox rocks back and square cuts back behind point for one run.

8.4 . Shaheen Shah Afridi comes around the wicket to Cox. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Cox rocks back and late cuts

8.3 . Good line and length once more. Cox rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 1 On a good line and length. Duckett goes back and finesses a leg glance for a single run back behind square.

8.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Duckett gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

7.6 3 Haris Rauf comes around the wicket to Duckett. Good length, outside off stump once more. Duckett pushes forward and flicks for 3 runs back behind square.

7.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Cox gets on the back foot and cuts for one run behind point.

7.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Cox moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

7.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Cox gets forward and eases a drive on the off side.

7.2 . On a good length, outside off. Cox moves onto the back foot and defends through the off side field.

7.1 . Good length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off. Cox goes back and plays a defensive stroke

6.6 4 FOUR! Shaheen Shah Afridi drops one in short, on a good line. Duckett rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

6.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Duckett pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs.

6.4 . Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the front foot and drives

6.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Duckett gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Duckett gets on the front foot and eases a drive

6.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Duckett gets on the front foot and edges

5.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Cox gets on the back foot and cuts shakily

5.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Cox moves onto the back foot but opts to let that one go through to Baig

5.4 . Back of a length from Razaullah, outside off stump. Cox moves onto the back foot and defends

5.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Duckett goes back and cuts for 4 runs back through point.

5.1 6 MAXIMUM! Razaullah drops one in short, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Duckett moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for six runs.

4.6 W OUT! Run out. Pitching on a good line and length. Brook gets forward and inside edges behind square for one run. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but the throw by Razaullah is fantastic. PAKISTAN appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Brook is short of the popping crease

4.5 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Brook gets forward and defends

4.4 . Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, on line once more. Brook gets forward and punches a drive on the off side.

4.3 . Yorker, pitching on a good line again. Brook pushes forward and defends poorly

4.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Brook advances but misses while trying a drive

4.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Brook moves onto the front foot but opts to let that one through to Baig

3.6 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Duckett. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance

3.5 2 Keeper moves back from the stumps. Razaullah pitches one up, on a good line. Duckett moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs.

3.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Duckett gets on the back foot and defends shakily

3.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, outside off stump. Duckett gets forward and skies a square cut for 4 runs back behind point.

3.2 . Free hit, but Duckett can't take advantage. Dropped in short by Razaullah, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Duckett. He moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

3.2 nb No ball. Full toss, on a good line. Duckett pushes forward and eases a drive

3.1 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Duckett. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

2.6 . Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside off stump once more. Brook gets on the front foot but opts to let it pass through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

2.5 W OUT! Shaheen Shah Afridi gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off. Root rocks back and slices a square cut, but is caught by Ayub back through point.

2.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Root gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs.

2.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Root gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 . Good length, outside off stump again. Root rocks back but decides to just let it through to the wicketkeeper

2.1 . On a good length, outside off once again. Root gets on the front foot but watches the ball travel through to Baig

1.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Duckett goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

1.5 . On a good line and length. Duckett gets on the back foot and defends

1.4 . On a good line and length once again. Duckett moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

1.3 1 Full ball, on line. Root gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

1.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Duckett gets on the front foot and punches a drive back behind point for a single run.

1.1 . Good length from Razaullah, outside off. Duckett moves onto the front foot but opts to let it through to the keeper without playing a shot

0.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Root gets on the front foot and plays a bad flick

0.5 W OUT! Shaheen Shah Afridi breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Banton pushes forward and plays a drive, but is caught by Minhas on the off side.

0.4 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Banton goes back but decides to just let it travel through to Baig without offering a shot

0.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Banton gets forward but decides to let that one travel through to Baig

0.2 4 And another! Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, on a good line. Banton pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs.