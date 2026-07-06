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ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

ENG

ENG

181

NZL

NZL

141

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

ENG

ENG

211

NZL

NZL

210

ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand

ResultBangladesh vs New Zealand

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chittagong

BAN

BAN

265

NZ

NZ

210

ResultBangladesh vs New Zealand

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

BAN

BAN

199

NZ

NZ

198

ResultBangladesh vs New Zealand

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

BAN

BAN

221

NZ

NZ

247

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To keep up to date with all the developments that can affect the outcome of a cricket match, keep in mind the latest updates.

Social Media Explodes Over Prithvi Shaw, But Is the Narrative True?

Social Media Explodes Over Prithvi Shaw, But Is the Narrative True?

Prithvi Shaw has been targeted by the fans over the last few hours. His fiancee posted a story, where she talked about being cheated multiple times. Fans thought she was talking about Prithvi, but her recent story confirms that the previous one has been misunderstood by many.

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cricket06:00 PM, 06 July, 2026

WTC Set for Biggest Overhaul? ICC Reviews 12-Team Proposal

cricket04:44 PM, 06 July, 2026

Twitter Goes Wild After Dasun Shanakas Historic Double Hat-Trick

cricket04:06 PM, 06 July, 2026

Bilateral ODI Series Could Be Limited Under New ICC Plan