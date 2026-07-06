ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
141
BAN
116
ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
141
BAN
116
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
161
AUS
157
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
190
AUS
231
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
202
AUS
200
ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ENG
181
NZL
141
ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ENG
211
NZL
210
ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chittagong
BAN
265
NZ
210
ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
BAN
199
NZ
198
ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
BAN
221
NZ
247
To keep up to date with all the developments that can affect the outcome of a cricket match, keep in mind the latest updates.
Prithvi Shaw has been targeted by the fans over the last few hours. His fiancee posted a story, where she talked about being cheated multiple times. Fans thought she was talking about Prithvi, but her recent story confirms that the previous one has been misunderstood by many.