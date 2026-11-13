18.6 W OUT! Johnson gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Overton goes back and skies a sloppy pull, and is impressively caught by Johnson

18.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg once again. Jacks goes back and pulls back behind square for a single run.

18.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Overton gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

18.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Overton gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

18.2 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Overton moves onto the back foot and defends

18.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Overton gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Overton pushes forward but watches that one through to the wicketkeeper

17.5 3 Good line and length. Overton moves onto the back foot and leg glances for three runs.

17.4 W OUT! Two wickets in a row! 137kph! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Dawson pushes forward and edges, and is caught by J Edwards

17.3 . 140kph! On a good line and length. Dawson pushes forward, and is hit on the body while trying to play a defensive shot. AUSTRALIA appeal, however Dawson is given not out.

17.2 1 137kph! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Jacks moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for one run.

17.1 . 145kph! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Jacks ducks under it

16.6 . Good line and length. Dawson rocks back and defends

16.5 . On a good length, outside off. Dawson gets on the front foot and edges

16.4 . Good line and length. Dawson gets on the back foot and defends

16.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Dawson creates room but decides to allow the ball to through to the wicketkeeper

16.2 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Jacks gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

16.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Jacks. He gets on the back foot and defends

15.6 W OUT! Beardman gets the wicket! 143kph! Back of a length from Beardman, outside leg and angled across the batter. Curran moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Zampa back behind square.

15.5 . CHANCE! Beardman pitches one up, on line once more. Curran pushes forward and drives. There's an attempt at a run out from Beardman's throw.

15.4 . On a good line and length from Beardman. Curran gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

15.3 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Curran ducks under it

15.2 1 Good length, outside off. Jacks pushes forward and outside edges for a single run. The ball is misfielded by J Edwards costing a run.

15.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Jacks gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance. AUSTRALIA appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

15.1 W OUT! Beardman breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Cox pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Inglis

14.6 . On a good line and length once more. Curran goes back and defends

14.5 . DROPPED! Good line and length. Curran goes back and drives. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Johnson. That was a tough chance for Johnson.

14.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Curran gets forward but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

14.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Cox gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

14.2 . Full, pitching outside off. Cox pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a defensive shot

14.1 . Good line and length. Cox rocks back and plays a bad defensive stroke

13.6 W OUT! Beardman gets the wicket! Good length from Beardman, outside off stump once again. Root pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Inglis

13.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Root moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Root pushes forward and edges for 4 runs behind square on the on side.

13.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Root gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for 2 runs. Tidy work in the field by Johnson prevents a boundary.

13.2 . On a good length, outside off once more. Root gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.1 . Full ball, outside off. Root moves onto the front foot but decides to just let that one pass through to Inglis without offering a shot

12.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Cox moves onto the front foot and defends on the off side.

12.5 1 Good line and length once again. Root pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

12.4 . Good line and length from Bartlett. Root pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

12.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Cox rocks back and defends for a run down the ground.

12.2 1 On a good line and length from Bartlett but angled across the batter. Root moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run back behind square.

12.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Root gets on the front foot and edges

11.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Root moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run through point.

11.5 2 Full toss, outside off once again. Root moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

11.4 . Good length from Beardman, outside off stump. Root rocks back and defends

11.3 1lb On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Cox moves onto the back foot and flicks for a leg bye.

11.2 W OUT! Beardman breaks through! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Brook moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is impressively caught by Inglis

11.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Root rocks back and pulls for a single run behind square.

10.6 . Bartlett pitches one up, outside off. Brook gets forward but opts to let it through to the keeper without offering a shot

10.5 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Root gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to defend for a run.

10.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Root rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a flick. Fantastic work in the field by Inglis prevents a boundary.

10.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Root pushes forward and defends

10.3 . Good length, outside off once again. Root rocks back and defends

10.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Brook moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

10.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Brook pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Root rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Root rocks back and cuts

9.4 . Good length from Beardman, pitching outside off stump again. Root gets on the back foot and drives

9.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Root rocks back and pulls

9.2 . Full, outside off stump once again. Root rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

9.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Root moves onto the back foot and defends

8.6 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Banton moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Inglis

8.5 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Banton. He gets forward and leg glances

8.4 . On a good length, outside off once again. Banton moves onto the back foot and defends

8.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Banton pushes forward and drives. Impressive fielding by Renshaw saves a boundary.

8.2 . Length ball, outside off again. Banton goes back but plays and misses while trying to defend

8.1 1 DROPPED! Good length, outside off. Root rocks back and guides a cut back behind point for one run. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Connolly.

7.6 1 Back of a length from Johnson, pitching outside leg stump. Root moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for one run.

7.5 . On a good line and length. Root moves onto the back foot and plays a pull

7.4 . On a good line and length from Johnson. Root moves onto the front foot and outside edges into their pads while trying to defend. AUSTRALIA appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

7.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Root gets on the back foot and slices a cut

7.2 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Root gets on the back foot and edges

7.1 . Good length, outside off. Root goes back but opts to let it travel through to the keeper

6.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Banton moves onto the back foot and skies a flick back behind square for four runs.

6.5 . Length ball, outside off once more. Banton moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

6.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Bartlett, outside off. Banton gets on the back foot and lofts a hook for 4 runs.

6.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Root moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for a single run.

6.2 . Pitched up, on line once more. Root gets forward and edges

6.1 . On a good line and length from Bartlett. Root goes back and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 . Good length from Johnson, pitching on leg and angled across Banton. He moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a leg glance. AUSTRALIA appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

5.5 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Banton gets on the front foot and eases a drive for two runs.

5.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Root gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

5.3 . Good length, outside leg and angled across Root. He rocks back but watches it through to Inglis without playing a shot

5.2 . On a good line and length. Root gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

5.1 W OUT! Johnson breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Duckett moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by J Edwards

4.6 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Banton gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 . Good length from Bartlett, outside off once again. Banton pushes forward but opts to let that one travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

4.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Banton gets on the front foot and defends

4.3 4 FOUR! Bartlett pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Banton moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

4.2 . Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off. Banton moves onto the back foot and defends

4.1 3 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Duckett gets forward and punches a drive for 3 runs through the on side field. Great work in the field by Beardman prevents a certain boundary.

3.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Duckett goes back and cuts late for a run behind point.

3.5 . Good line and length but angling across Duckett. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick. AUSTRALIA appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

3.4 . On a good line and length from Johnson. Duckett rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Duckett rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 . Good length, outside off. Duckett gets on the back foot and plays a poor pull

3.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Duckett goes back and defends

2.6 . Good line and length from Bartlett but angling across the batter. Banton moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

2.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Banton pushes forward but lets that one through to Inglis

2.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Banton gets on the front foot but watches that one go through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

2.3 . Full ball, outside off. Banton pushes forward but decides to allow the ball to go through to Inglis

2.2 1 Good length from Bartlett, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Duckett moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run back behind square.

2.1 . Good line and length. Duckett moves onto the back foot and cuts. Fantastic work in the field by J Edwards saves a certain boundary.

1.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Banton gets on the front foot but decides to let the ball go through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

1.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length from Johnson. Banton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for four runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Johnson. Banton gets on the back foot and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

1.3 . On a good length, outside off. Banton gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

1.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg. Banton moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 2 runs back behind square. Terrific work in the field by Beardman results in a boundary being saved.

1.1 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Banton. He goes back but plays and misses while attempting to defend

0.6 . On a good length, pitching outside leg. Duckett rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick. AUSTRALIA appeal, but the umpire gives Duckett not out.

0.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg. Duckett gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for four runs.

0.4 . Good line and length from Bartlett. Duckett pushes forward but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

0.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg. Duckett gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a flick

0.2 1 Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off stump once more. Banton gets on the back foot and outside edges for one run behind point.