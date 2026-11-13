Highlights Australia vs England Odi ODI Series Australia vs England 13.11.2026
OUT! Johnson gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Overton goes back and skies a sloppy pull, and is impressively caught by Johnson
Short of a length, pitching outside leg once again. Jacks goes back and pulls back behind square for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Overton gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Overton gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend
On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Overton moves onto the back foot and defends
Pitching on a good line and length. Overton gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching outside off. Overton pushes forward but watches that one through to the wicketkeeper
Good line and length. Overton moves onto the back foot and leg glances for three runs.
OUT! Two wickets in a row! 137kph! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Dawson pushes forward and edges, and is caught by J Edwards
140kph! On a good line and length. Dawson pushes forward, and is hit on the body while trying to play a defensive shot. AUSTRALIA appeal, however Dawson is given not out.
137kph! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Jacks moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for one run.
145kph! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Jacks ducks under it
Good line and length. Dawson rocks back and defends
On a good length, outside off. Dawson gets on the front foot and edges
Good line and length. Dawson gets on the back foot and defends
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Dawson creates room but decides to allow the ball to through to the wicketkeeper
Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Jacks gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Jacks. He gets on the back foot and defends
OUT! Beardman gets the wicket! 143kph! Back of a length from Beardman, outside leg and angled across the batter. Curran moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Zampa back behind square.
CHANCE! Beardman pitches one up, on line once more. Curran pushes forward and drives. There's an attempt at a run out from Beardman's throw.
On a good line and length from Beardman. Curran gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive
Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Curran ducks under it
Good length, outside off. Jacks pushes forward and outside edges for a single run. The ball is misfielded by J Edwards costing a run.
Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Jacks gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance. AUSTRALIA appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.
OUT! Beardman breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Cox pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Inglis
On a good line and length once more. Curran goes back and defends
DROPPED! Good line and length. Curran goes back and drives. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Johnson. That was a tough chance for Johnson.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Curran gets forward but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Cox gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.
Full, pitching outside off. Cox pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a defensive shot
Good line and length. Cox rocks back and plays a bad defensive stroke
OUT! Beardman gets the wicket! Good length from Beardman, outside off stump once again. Root pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Inglis
Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Root moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Root pushes forward and edges for 4 runs behind square on the on side.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Root gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for 2 runs. Tidy work in the field by Johnson prevents a boundary.
On a good length, outside off once more. Root gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, outside off. Root moves onto the front foot but decides to just let that one pass through to Inglis without offering a shot
On a good length, outside off stump. Cox moves onto the front foot and defends on the off side.
Good line and length once again. Root pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.
Good line and length from Bartlett. Root pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Cox rocks back and defends for a run down the ground.
On a good line and length from Bartlett but angled across the batter. Root moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run back behind square.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Root gets on the front foot and edges
On a good length, outside off. Root moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run through point.
Full toss, outside off once again. Root moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.
Good length from Beardman, outside off stump. Root rocks back and defends
On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Cox moves onto the back foot and flicks for a leg bye.
OUT! Beardman breaks through! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Brook moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is impressively caught by Inglis
On a good length, outside off. Root rocks back and pulls for a single run behind square.
Bartlett pitches one up, outside off. Brook gets forward but opts to let it through to the keeper without offering a shot
Full ball, outside off once again. Root gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to defend for a run.
Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Root rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a flick. Fantastic work in the field by Inglis prevents a boundary.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Root pushes forward and defends
Good length, outside off once again. Root rocks back and defends
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Brook moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Brook pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Root rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, outside off stump again. Root rocks back and cuts
Good length from Beardman, pitching outside off stump again. Root gets on the back foot and drives
Good length, pitching outside off. Root rocks back and pulls
Full, outside off stump once again. Root rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.
Good length, outside off stump. Root moves onto the back foot and defends
OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Banton moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Inglis
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Banton. He gets forward and leg glances
On a good length, outside off once again. Banton moves onto the back foot and defends
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Banton pushes forward and drives. Impressive fielding by Renshaw saves a boundary.
Length ball, outside off again. Banton goes back but plays and misses while trying to defend
DROPPED! Good length, outside off. Root rocks back and guides a cut back behind point for one run. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Connolly.
Back of a length from Johnson, pitching outside leg stump. Root moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for one run.
On a good line and length. Root moves onto the back foot and plays a pull
On a good line and length from Johnson. Root moves onto the front foot and outside edges into their pads while trying to defend. AUSTRALIA appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Root gets on the back foot and slices a cut
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Root gets on the back foot and edges
Good length, outside off. Root goes back but opts to let it travel through to the keeper
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Banton moves onto the back foot and skies a flick back behind square for four runs.
Length ball, outside off once more. Banton moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke
FOUR! Back of a length from Bartlett, outside off. Banton gets on the back foot and lofts a hook for 4 runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Root moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for a single run.
Pitched up, on line once more. Root gets forward and edges
On a good line and length from Bartlett. Root goes back and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Johnson, pitching on leg and angled across Banton. He moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a leg glance. AUSTRALIA appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.
Pitched up, on a good line. Banton gets on the front foot and eases a drive for two runs.
On a good length, outside off stump. Root gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.
Good length, outside leg and angled across Root. He rocks back but watches it through to Inglis without playing a shot
On a good line and length. Root gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend
OUT! Johnson breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Duckett moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by J Edwards
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Banton gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Bartlett, outside off once again. Banton pushes forward but opts to let that one travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Banton gets on the front foot and defends
FOUR! Bartlett pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Banton moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs on the off side.
Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off. Banton moves onto the back foot and defends
Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Duckett gets forward and punches a drive for 3 runs through the on side field. Great work in the field by Beardman prevents a certain boundary.
On a good length, outside off. Duckett goes back and cuts late for a run behind point.
Good line and length but angling across Duckett. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick. AUSTRALIA appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.
On a good line and length from Johnson. Duckett rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Pitching on a good line and length. Duckett rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, outside off. Duckett gets on the back foot and plays a poor pull
Good length, outside off stump. Duckett goes back and defends
Good line and length from Bartlett but angling across the batter. Banton moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick
Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Banton pushes forward but lets that one through to Inglis
On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Banton gets on the front foot but watches that one go through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot
Full ball, outside off. Banton pushes forward but decides to allow the ball to go through to Inglis
Good length from Bartlett, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Duckett moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run back behind square.
Good line and length. Duckett moves onto the back foot and cuts. Fantastic work in the field by J Edwards saves a certain boundary.
Good length, pitching outside off. Banton gets on the front foot but decides to let the ball go through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot
Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length from Johnson. Banton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for four runs.
FOUR! On a good line and length from Johnson. Banton gets on the back foot and outside edges back behind point for four runs.
On a good length, outside off. Banton gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut
Length ball, pitching outside leg. Banton moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 2 runs back behind square. Terrific work in the field by Beardman results in a boundary being saved.
Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Banton. He goes back but plays and misses while attempting to defend
On a good length, pitching outside leg. Duckett rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick. AUSTRALIA appeal, but the umpire gives Duckett not out.
FOUR! Good length, outside leg. Duckett gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for four runs.
Good line and length from Bartlett. Duckett pushes forward but misses while trying to play a defensive shot
On a good length, pitching outside leg. Duckett gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a flick
Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off stump once more. Banton gets on the back foot and outside edges for one run behind point.
Good length from Bartlett, outside off. Banton goes back but misses while attempting to defend