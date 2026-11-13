42.2 6 SIX! Dhir now coming around the wicket to Santner. Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Santner gets forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

42.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Clarke pushes forward and drives on the on side for a single run.

41.6 1 Brar comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Brar, pitching on a good line. Clarke advances down the pitch and finesses a leg glance behind square for a run.

41.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Santner pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for a run. Quality work in the field by Gaikwad results in two runs being saved.

41.4 . Back of a length from Brar, outside off. Santner gets on the back foot and defends

41.3 . Brar comes around the wicket to Santner. Back of a length, outside off stump. Santner gets on the back foot and defends

41.2 1 Good line and length. Clarke moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance behind square for 1 run.

41.2 1w Wide. Brar drops one in short, pitching outside off stump but angling wildly across Clarke and down the leg side.

41.1 . Dropped in short by Brar, outside off stump. Clarke moves onto the back foot but opts to let the ball through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

40.6 . Good length from Dhir, pitching outside off stump. Santner shuffles down the pitch and edges

40.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Santner moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive

40.4 . On a good line and length from Dhir. Santner gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot

40.3 . Dhir comes around the wicket to Santner. On a good line and length. Santner moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

40.2 1 Dhir comes over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Clarke gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

40.1 4 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Clarke moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a scoop, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for four byes.

39.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Santner rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a drive

39.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Santner gets on the front foot and defends

39.4 . Brar comes around the wicket to Santner. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Santner gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

39.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Clarke rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

39.2 . Brar comes over the wicket. Brar drops one in short, outside off stump. Clarke ducks under it

39.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Santner moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut behind point for one run.

38.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Santner moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

38.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Santner moves onto the front foot and drives

38.4 . Back of a length from Dhir, on line. Santner goes back and punches a wild drive

38.3 4 And again! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Santner gets on the back foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

38.2 . On a good length, outside off. Santner rocks back and punches a wild drive

38.1 . On a good line and length. Santner gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

37.6 . Brar now coming over the wicket to Clarke. Good length from Brar, pitching outside off stump. Clarke moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to defend

37.5 W OUT! Brar breaks through! Back of a length from Brar, pitching outside off. Bracewell gets on the back foot and pulls averagely, and is brilliantly caught by Dhir back behind square.

37.4 . On a good length, outside off. Bracewell moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

37.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Santner gets on the back foot and defends through the off side field for a single run.

37.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Santner moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

37.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Bracewell goes back and glances for a run.

36.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Dhir, pitching near leg stump and angled across Young. He pushes forward and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Kumar Kushagra

36.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Bracewell pushes forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

36.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, pitching outside off. Bracewell gets on the front foot and drives for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Kohli costing INDIA 4 runs.

36.3 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Young. He rocks back and finesses a glance for a single run behind square on the leg side.

36.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Bracewell moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

36.1 2 Full, pitching outside off. Bracewell pushes forward and eases a drive for two runs.

35.6 4 FOUR! Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Young gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

35.5 . Good line and length from Kuldeep Yadav. Young gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

35.4 6 SIX! Full ball, on line once again. Young creates room and lifts a drive for six runs.

35.3 1 Full toss, on line again. Bracewell gets on the front foot and flicks down the ground for one run.

35.2 1 Good line and length from Kuldeep Yadav. Young goes back and tucks a glance for 1 run back behind square.

35.1 . Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Young pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a reverse sweep behind square.

34.6 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Bracewell gets on the front foot and defends

34.5 1 Patel comes around the wicket. On a good length, outside off. Young rocks back and drives through the off side for one run.

34.4 1 Back of a length from Patel, on a good line. Bracewell goes back and tucks a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

34.3 2 Patel comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Bracewell gets on the front foot and outside edges for a couple of runs behind point.

34.2 1 Good line and length from Patel. Young moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

34.1 . Back of a length from Patel, outside off stump. Young goes back and plays a late cut

33.6 1 On a good line and length. Young advances down the pitch and flicks for a run.

33.5 4 FOUR! Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, on a good line once more. Young gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

33.4 . Back of a length from Kuldeep Yadav, on line. Young rocks back and eases a drive

33.3 . Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Young pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. INDIA appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Young not out. INDIA call for a review. The decision is upheld.

33.2 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off again. Young rocks back and edges for four runs back behind square.

33.1 . On a good line and length. Young gets on the front foot and edges into their helmet while trying a reverse sweep back behind square.

32.6 . Patel comes over the wicket. Good line and length from Patel. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and flicks

32.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Young moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

32.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Young gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep

32.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Bracewell gets forward and glances behind square for one run.

32.2 1 Patel comes around the wicket to Young. Full, outside off. Young gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

32.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Young goes back and punches a drive

31.6 1 100 up for Young! Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, on line. Young moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

31.5 1 Good line and length. Bracewell pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

31.4 . Good length, outside off. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and cuts

31.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

31.2 1 Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, on a good line once more. Young gets on the front foot and edges down the ground for one run.

31.1 . Good line and length. Young pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

30.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Bracewell gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

30.5 . Good line and length. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

30.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and drives

30.3 . Patel now coming over the wicket. Good length from Patel, outside off stump again. Bracewell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

30.2 W OUT! Patel gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and drives, but is remarkably caught by Sharma

30.1 1 Good line and length again. Young moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

29.6 . Back of a length, outside off once again. FH Allen gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

29.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, pitching outside off. FH Allen rocks back and edges for 4 runs behind point.

29.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. FH Allen gets forward and drives for four runs.

29.3 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. FH Allen gets on the back foot but lets that one go through to the keeper without playing a shot

29.2 . Good length, outside off. FH Allen moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily

29.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Young gets forward and tucks a glance for a single run.

28.6 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Young. He moves onto the front foot and glances for a run.

28.5 2 Short of a length, outside off stump. Young rocks back and cuts for a couple of runs behind point.

28.4 4 FOUR! Arshdeep Singh drops one in short, on line. Young gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

28.3 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside leg stump. Young gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

28.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. FH Allen gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

28.1 . Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off stump again. FH Allen gets on the back foot and defends

27.6 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Young rocks back but decides to let that one travel through to the keeper

27.5 4 And another! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Young gets on the back foot and drives for four runs back behind point.

27.4 . Back of a length from Brar, outside off again. Young rocks back and defends

27.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Young moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side. Quality work in the field by Patel prevents a boundary.

27.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, pitching outside off. Young goes back and outside edges for 6 runs behind point.

27.1 . Good line and length from Brar once more. Young gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

26.6 . Arshdeep Singh comes over the wicket. Arshdeep Singh drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angling across FH Allen. He moves onto the back foot but decides to let the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

26.5 1 Arshdeep Singh now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Young moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

26.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off once more. Young shuffles down the pitch and pulls for four runs.

26.3 2 Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Young gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 2 runs.

26.2 1 Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off once more. FH Allen gets on the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

26.1 1 Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off. Young gets on the front foot and cuts behind point for a single run.

25.6 . On a good line and length once again. FH Allen gets on the back foot and drives

25.5 . On a good line and length. FH Allen rocks back and drives

25.4 6 MAXIMUM! Free hit. Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. FH Allen pushes forward and plays a drive for a half dozen runs on the on side.

25.4 nb And again! No ball. Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull behind square for 4 runs.

25.3 3 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Young. He gets on the front foot and plays a paddle behind square for 3 runs. Impressive fielding by Brar prevents a boundary.

25.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching on a good line once more. Young gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

25.1 1 Back of a length, on line. FH Allen gets on the back foot and drives for a run down the ground.

24.6 . Good length from Patel, outside off once more. Young rocks back and cuts

24.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Young gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

24.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Young gets forward and edges into their pads while trying a drive

24.3 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Young goes back and plays a defensive stroke

24.2 1 Back of a length, on line. FH Allen gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

24.1 . Length ball, outside off. FH Allen goes back and drives

23.6 2 Back of a length from Kuldeep Yadav, on a good line once again. Young moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a couple of runs through the on side field.

23.5 . Back of a length from Kuldeep Yadav, on a good line. Young rocks back and edges

23.4 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across FH Allen. He moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

23.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. FH Allen gets on the back foot and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

23.2 1 Good line and length from Kuldeep Yadav once again. Young gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

23.1 2 Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, on line. Young pushes forward and plays a paddle for a pair of runs back behind square.

22.6 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. FH Allen goes back and drives

22.5 6 SIX MORE! Full, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen pushes forward and skies a drive for six runs down the ground.

22.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Young gets forward and drives for a run through the off side.

22.3 . Good line and length. Young gets forward and defends

22.2 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Young gets on the front foot and defends

22.1 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off. Young gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

21.6 1 Dropped in short by Aquib Nabi, outside off stump once more. Young shuffles down the pitch and plays a pull for a run.

21.5 . Dropped in short by Aquib Nabi, outside off. Young gets on the back foot but lets that one pass through to the keeper without offering a shot

21.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Iyer and Patel costing a run.

21.3 1 Short, outside off stump. Young advances and inside edges back behind square for a run.

21.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. FH Allen goes back and defends for 1 run.

21.1 4 FOUR! Aquib Nabi drops one in short, outside off once more. FH Allen gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

20.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

20.4 1 Back of a length from Patel, pitching outside off once again. FH Allen gets on the back foot and plays a pull down the ground for 1 run.

20.3 . Good length from Patel, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen goes back and drives

20.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Young goes back and leg glances back behind square for a single run.

20.1 . Length ball, outside off once again. Young gets on the front foot and paddles back behind square.

19.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. FH Allen gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

19.5 . Back of a length from Aquib Nabi, pitching outside off once more. FH Allen moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

19.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. FH Allen gets on the back foot and guides a late cut

19.3 W OUT! Aquib Nabi gets the wicket! Short ball, outside off stump again. Foxcroft moves down the pitch and lifts a wild pull, and is caught by Brar back behind square.

19.2 1 Good length from Aquib Nabi, outside off once more. Young gets on the front foot and defends for a run through the off side.

19.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Young gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

18.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Young moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

18.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Foxcroft moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for one run down the ground.

18.4 1 Good line and length from Kuldeep Yadav. Young rocks back and drives for 1 run.

18.3 . Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, pitching outside off stump again. Young rocks back and punches a drive

18.2 6 MAXIMUM! Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, outside off stump. Young shuffles down the pitch and drives past the bowler for six runs.

18.1 1 Full, outside off once more. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

17.6 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off. Young moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

17.5 . Short, pitching outside off stump again. Young moves onto the back foot and plays a pull. Impressive fielding by Sharma prevents a certain boundary.

17.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Foxcroft moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

17.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Young moves onto the front foot and glances behind square on the leg side for one run.

17.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Foxcroft goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

17.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Young pushes forward and slices a late cut behind point for 1 run.

16.6 1 Length ball, outside off again. Young pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

16.5 . Good length from Patel, outside off stump. Young goes back and punches a drive

16.4 1 Back of a length from Patel, pitching outside off stump. Foxcroft rocks back and plays a cut for a single run.

16.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Young moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

16.2 1 Patel pitches one up, on line again. Foxcroft advances and flicks down the ground for a run.

16.1 . On a good line and length from Patel. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

15.6 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Young rocks back but misses while attempting a cut

15.5 . On a good length, outside off again. Young gets on the front foot and eases a drive

15.4 4 And again! On a good length, outside off again. Young pushes forward and edges for 4 runs behind square.

15.3 . Short, outside off once again. Young moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

15.2 . Good length from Brar, pitching outside off. Young moves onto the front foot but lets that one pass through to the wicketkeeper

15.1 1 Brar pitches one up, pitching outside off. Foxcroft moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

14.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Foxcroft pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Patel and Iyer costing INDIA a run.

14.5 . On a good length, outside off. Foxcroft gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.4 . Good line and length from Patel. Foxcroft gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.3 . On a good line and length from Patel. Foxcroft gets on the back foot and defends

14.2 W OUT! Stumped. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kelly shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting a drive, Ishan Kishan gathers, whips the bails off, and Kelly has to go

14.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kelly rocks back and drives

13.6 . Good line and length. Young pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance

13.5 . Dropped in short by Brar, outside off again. Young goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

13.4 6 And again! Short, outside off stump again. Young rocks back and lifts a hook for a half dozen runs back behind square.

13.3 1 Good line and length. Kelly gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

13.2 . Back of a length, on line once more. Kelly moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the body while attempting to defend

13.1 2 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Kelly gets forward and plays a flick for two runs.

12.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the front foot and edges for a single run behind square.

12.5 . Good line and length from Patel. Kelly gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.4 . Patel now coming over the wicket to Kelly. On a good line and length. Kelly gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 1 On a good line and length. Young gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

12.2 . Good length, outside off. Young gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

12.1 . Back of a length from Patel, pitching on a good line. Young rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend

11.6 W OUT! Brar gets the wicket! Brar drops one in short, pitching outside off. Seifert moves onto the back foot and skies a poor pull, and is caught by Ishan Kishan behind square.

11.5 . Good line and length once again. Seifert gets forward and plays a flick

11.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Young gets on the back foot and plays a late cut back behind point for 1 run.

11.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Brar drops one in short, pitching outside off stump once again. Young moves onto the back foot and cuts late for 4 runs back behind point.

11.2 . Short ball, outside off. Young goes back and plays a pull

11.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Seifert moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

10.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Young gets on the front foot and glances

10.5 1 Good line and length from Patel again. Seifert moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

10.4 1 Patel now coming around the wicket to Young. Good line and length once again. Young moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

10.3 . Patel comes around the wicket to Young. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Young goes back and drives

10.2 1 Patel comes around the wicket to Seifert. Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Seifert rocks back and glances behind square on the on side for a run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Patel, pitching on leg and angling across. Seifert moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance behind square for 4 runs.

9.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Seifert goes back and glances on the on side for a single run.

9.5 . Dropped in short by Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off stump. Seifert gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

9.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Seifert gets on the front foot and eases a drive

9.3 1 Full, outside off. Young gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

9.2 1 Fifty for Seifert! Short of a length, on a good line. Seifert rocks back and guides a leg glance back behind square for a run.

9.1 4 Back of a length, on leg stump. Seifert gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in four leg byes.

8.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Young moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

8.5 1 Back of a length from Aquib Nabi, outside off stump. Seifert moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run back behind point.

8.4 . Back of a length, outside off again. Seifert gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

8.3 4 FOUR! Aquib Nabi drops one in short, pitching outside off again. Seifert goes back and pulls for four runs.

8.2 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Seifert gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

8.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Seifert pushes forward and drives

7.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Young goes back but makes no contact while attempting a drive

7.5 1 On a good line and length. Seifert advances down the pitch and drives averagely for 1 run down the ground.

7.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Seifert steps back but makes no contact while attempting to defend

7.3 . Short of a length, outside off again. Seifert gets on the back foot and edges

7.2 . Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside leg. Seifert rocks back but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

7.1 1 On a good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. Young gets forward and tucks a glance for a run behind square on the on side.

6.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Seifert rocks back and drives

6.5 4 And another! Short ball, pitching outside off once more. Seifert moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

6.4 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, outside off. Seifert rocks back and punches a drive for four runs behind point on the off side.

6.3 . Back of a length from Brar, outside off stump once again. Seifert gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 6 MAXIMUM! Brar pitches one up, on line. Seifert gets forward and plays a drive for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

6.1 . Length ball, outside off again. Seifert gets forward and flicks

5.6 . Short ball, outside off. Young shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a cut

5.5 1 Good line and length from Aquib Nabi. Seifert advances and defends for one run.

5.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Seifert gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

5.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Young rocks back and edges back behind point for 1 run.

5.2 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Young moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance

5.1 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Young shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 2 Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, outside off once again. Seifert moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for two runs on the off side. Terrific fielding by Iyer saves a boundary.

4.5 . Arshdeep Singh comes over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Seifert gets forward and drives down the ground.

4.4 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off once more. Seifert gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

4.3 2 Arshdeep Singh comes around the wicket to Seifert. Good length, pitching outside off once again. Seifert gets on the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

4.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Seifert moves onto the front foot and defends

4.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Seifert gets on the front foot and edges

3.6 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Young moves onto the back foot and drives

3.5 . Good length from Aquib Nabi, outside off stump again. Young moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Young gets forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

3.3 . Good line and length. Young moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Young shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

2.6 1 Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off once more. Seifert pushes forward and drives sloppily for a single run down the ground.

2.5 . Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off stump. Seifert gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field.

2.4 . Back of a length, on line. Seifert goes back and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 . Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off once again. Seifert rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, pitching outside off. Seifert gets on the front foot and drives over the off side for four runs.

2.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Seifert gets forward and eases a drive

1.6 . DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. Young gets forward and outside edges. INDIA appeal for a catch. The umpires meet and decide to call for an umpire review. The decision is upheld. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Ishan Kishan.

1.5 . DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off. Young gets forward and outside edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Sharma.

1.4 1 Good line and length from Aquib Nabi. Seifert moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a run back behind square.

1.3 6 And again! Free hit, and Seifert takes advantage of it. Short, outside off once more. Seifert gets on the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.

1.3 nb No ball. Back of a length from Aquib Nabi, pitching outside off once again. Seifert gets on the back foot but watches it travel through to Ishan Kishan without playing a shot

1.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Seifert moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

1.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Seifert pushes forward and punches a drive

0.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off once more. Young goes back and drives for 4 runs.

0.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Seifert gets on the front foot and inside edges for 1 run back behind square.

0.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Seifert rocks back and guides a cut

0.3 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Young pushes forward and plays a flick down the ground for a run.