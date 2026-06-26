India

India

Country:India
Country Code:IND
Gender:Men

Players

2026 Players

Abhishek Sharma

India

Arshdeep Singh

India

Avesh Khan

India

Axar Rajeshbhai Patel

India

Bhardwaj Sai Sudharsan

India

Deepak Jagbir Hooda

India

Devdutt Babunu Padikkal

India

Dhruv Chand Jurel

India

Gurnoor Brar

India

Hardik Himanshu Pandya

India

Harsh Surendra Dubey

India

Harshit Rana

India

Ishan Pranav Kumar Pandey Kishan

India

Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah

India

Jitesh Mohan Sharma

India

Kaki Nitish Kumar Reddy

India

Kannaur Lokesh Rahul

India

Khaleel Khursheed Ahmed

India

Kona Srikar Bharat

India

Kuldeep Yadav

India

Manav Jagdusakumar Suthar

India

Manav Suthar

Mohammed Shami Ahmed

India

Mohammed Siraj

India

Mukesh Kumar

India

Muralikrishna Prasidh Krishna

India

Namboori Thakur Tilak Varma

India

Prince Yadav

India

Prince Yadav

India

Prince Yadav

India

Prithvi Pankaj Shaw

India

Rahul Ajay Tripathi

India

Rajat Manohar Patidar

India

Ravi Bishnoi

India

Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja

India

Rinku Khanchand Singh

India

Rishabh Rajendra Pant

India

Riyan Parag

India

Rohit Gurunath Sharma

India

Ruturaj Dashrat Gaikwad

India

Sanju Viswanath Samson

India

Shahbaz Ahmed

India

Shardul Narendra Thakur

India

Shivam Dube

India

Shivam Pankaj Mavi

India

Shreyas Santosh Iyer

India

Shubman Gill

India

Suryakumar Ashok Yadav

India

Suryansh Shedge

India

Tushar Ushar Deshpande

India

Umran Malik

India

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

India

Varun Chakravarthy

India

Virat Kohli

India

Washington Sundar

India

Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal

India

Yuzvendra Singh Chahal

India

Statistics

T20 World Cup 2026

Matches Played2
Won1
Drawn0
Lost1
No result0

India Team Schedule & Results

T20 Series Ireland vs India

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

182

IND

IND

148

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

154

IND

IND

153

T20 Series England vs India

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

189

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

ENG

ENG

191

IND

IND

190

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Trent Bridge, West Bridgford

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

County Ground, Bristol

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

ODI Series England vs India

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

ODI Series England vs India

Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

ODI Series England vs India

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

ODI Series England vs India

Lord's, St John's Wood

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

India Cricket Team News

View all

Get to know India Cricket Team learn everything first about the players of this cricket team, what motivates them to go out on the field of play and win every time.

Jacob Bethell Finally Gets Redemption Against Team India

Jacob Bethell Finally Gets Redemption Against Team India

Jacob Bethell has completed his redemption arc against the Indian team. In the T20 World Cup semi-final, he scored a century for England which came in a losing cause. But in the second T20I, he led the team to win the game, when they stood at the edge of a loss.

India Cricket Team07:38 PM, 03 July, 2026

Team India Gears Up for the Second T20I Against England

India Cricket Team06:20 PM, 28 June, 2026

India Unveil Two Debutants for Crucial 2nd T20I Against Ireland

India Cricket Team08:39 PM, 27 June, 2026

Why Was Abhishek Sharma Denied a Half-Century After the Match?

India Cricket Team03:15 PM, 27 June, 2026

Twitter Reacts as SKY Trends Following Indias Surprise Defeat

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