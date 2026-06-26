Statistics

T20 World Cup 2026 T20I Series India vs South Africa 2025 ODI Series India vs South Africa 2025 Test Series India vs South Africa 2025 ODI Series Australia vs India 2025 Test Series India vs West Indies 2025 T20 Asia Cup 2025 T20 Series Bangladesh vs India 2025 ODI Series Bangladesh vs India 2025 Test Series England vs India 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ODI Series India vs England 2025 T20 Series India vs England 2025 Test Series Australia vs India 24/25 Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Test Series India vs New Zealand 2024 T20 Series India vs Bangladesh 2024 Test Series India vs Bangladesh 2024 ODI Series Sri Lanka vs India 2024 T20 Series Sri Lanka vs India 2024 T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India 2024 T20 World Cup 2024 Test Series India vs England 2024 T20 Series India vs Afghanistan 2024 Test Series South Africa vs. India 2023 ODI Series South Africa vs. India 2023 T20 Series South Africa vs. India 2023 T20 Series India vs. Australia 2023 World Cup 2023 ODI Series India vs. Australia 23/24 Asia Cup 2023 T20 Series Ireland vs. India 2023 T20 Series West Indies vs. India 2023 ODI Series West Indies vs. India 2023 Test Series West Indies vs India 2023 NIU Test Series India vs Australia 2023 T20 Series India vs New Zealand 2023 ODI Series India vs New Zealand 2023 ODI Series India vs Sri Lanka 2023 T20 Series India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Test Series Bangladesh vs India 2022 ODI Series Bangladesh vs. India 2022 ODI Series New Zealand vs India 2022 T20 Series New Zealand vs India 2022 T20 World Cup 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up 2022 ODI Series India vs South Africa 2022 T20I Series India vs South Africa 2022 T20 Series India vs. Australia 2022 T20 Asia Cup 2022 ODI Series Zimbabwe vs. India 2022 T20 Series West Indies vs. India 2022 ODI Series West Indies vs. India 2022 ODI Series England vs. India 2022 T20 Series England vs India 2022 Test Series England vs. India 2022 T20 Series Ireland vs. India 2022 Test Series India vs Sri Lanka 2022 T20 Series India vs. Sri Lanka 2022 T20 Series India vs. West Indies 2022 ODI Series India vs. West Indies 2022 ODI Series South Africa vs. India 2022 Test Series South Africa vs. India 21/22 Test Series India vs New Zealand 2021 T20 Series India vs. New Zealand 2021 Test Series England vs. India 2021 T20 Series Sri Lanka vs. India 2021 Test Series India vs. England 20/21 Test Series Australia vs. India 20/21 ODI Series Australia vs. India 2020 ODI Series India vs South Africa 2020 Test Series New Zealand vs India 2020 ODI Series New Zealand vs India 2020 T20 Series New Zealand vs. India 2020 ODI Series India vs. Australia 2020 T20 Series India vs. Sri Lanka 2020 ODI Series India vs. West Indies 2019 Test Series India vs Bangladesh 2019 T20 Series India vs Bangladesh 2019 Test Series India vs South Africa 2019 T20I Series India vs South Africa 2019 ODI Series West Indies vs. India 2019 T20 Series West Indies vs. India 2019 World Cup 2019 World Cup Practice Matches 2019 ODI Series India vs. Australia 2019 T20 Series India vs Australia 2019 T20 Series New Zealand vs. India 2019 Test Series Australia vs. India 2018 T20 Series Australia vs. India 2018 T20 Series India vs. West Indies 2018 ODI Series India vs. West Indies 2018 Test Series India vs. West Indies 2018 Asia Cup 2018 Test Series England vs. India 2018 ODI Series England vs. India 2018 T20 Series England vs. India 2018 T20 Series Ireland vs. India 2018 Test Series India vs Afghanistan 2018 Nidahas T20 Tri-Series ODI Series South Africa vs. India 2018 Test Series South Africa vs. India 2018 T20 Series India vs. Sri Lanka 2017 Test Series India vs. Sri Lanka 2017 T20 Series India vs. New Zealand 2017 ODI Series India vs. New Zealand 2017 T20 Series India vs Australia 2017 ODI Series India vs. Australia 2017 T20 Series Sri Lanka vs. India 2017 ODI Series Sri Lanka vs. India 2017 Test Series Sri Lanka vs. India 2017 T20 Series West Indies vs. India 2017 ODI Series West Indies vs. India 2017 ICC Champions Trophy 2017

T20 World Cup 2026