T20 Series Ireland vs India
Ireland vs India
T20 Series Ireland vs India
Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
IRL
182
IND
148
Ireland vs India
T20 Series Ireland vs India
Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
IRL
154
IND
153
|Country:
|India
|Country Code:
|IND
|Gender:
|Men
2026 Players
T20 World Cup 2026
|Matches Played
|2
|Won
|1
|Drawn
|0
|Lost
|1
|No result
|0
T20 Series Ireland vs India
Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
IRL
182
IND
148
T20 Series Ireland vs India
Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
IRL
154
IND
153
T20 Series England vs India
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ENG
IND
189
T20 Series England vs India
Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
ENG
191
IND
190
T20 Series England vs India
Trent Bridge, West Bridgford
ENG
IND
T20 Series England vs India
County Ground, Bristol
ENG
IND
T20 Series England vs India
Rose Bowl, Hampshire
ENG
IND
ODI Series England vs India
Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
ENG
IND
ODI Series England vs India
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ENG
IND
ODI Series England vs India
Lord's, St John's Wood
ENG
IND
T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ZIM
IND
T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ZIM
IND
T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ZIM
IND
Get to know India Cricket Team learn everything first about the players of this cricket team, what motivates them to go out on the field of play and win every time.
Jacob Bethell has completed his redemption arc against the Indian team. In the T20 World Cup semi-final, he scored a century for England which came in a losing cause. But in the second T20I, he led the team to win the game, when they stood at the edge of a loss.