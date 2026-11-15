Highlights New Zealand vs India Odi ODI Series New Zealand vs India 15.11.2026
OUT! Fisher gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off. Sharma pushes forward and flicks poorly, and is caught by Foxcroft
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Sharma gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.
Back of a length from Duffy, pitching outside off once again. Sharma goes back and slices a shaky cut
Short of a length, outside off once again. Sharma rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Short ball, pitching outside off. Sharma moves onto the back foot and inside edges onto the body while trying a pull
OUT! Fisher gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off. Sharma pushes forward and flicks poorly, and is caught by Foxcroft
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and cuts averagely
Good line and length from Fisher. Sharma gets on the front foot and eases a drive
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Tickner.
On a good line and length from Fisher. Gaikwad gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, outside off once again. Gaikwad gets forward and punches a drive through the off side.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad goes back and plays a defensive stroke
Free hit. Dropped in short by Duffy, on line. Gaikwad gets on the back foot and skies a poor pull for 1 run back behind square.
No ball. Short of a length, on a good line once again. Gaikwad steps back but decides to let it through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot
Good length from Duffy, outside off once again. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and leg glances
On a good length, outside off stump once more. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a couple of runs on the off side. Tidy work in the field by Santner results in a boundary being saved.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Gaikwad gets on the front foot but lets it travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Sharma gets on the back foot and cuts for 3 runs.
Full ball, outside off stump. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and defends
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on leg. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and flicks for 4 runs.
Full, on line once more. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and eases a mediocre drive
FOUR! On a good line and length. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.
Full, outside off stump again. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot but lets it go through to the keeper untouched
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sharma moves onto the back foot and cuts averagely
On a good line and length. Sharma goes back and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Sharma moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for four runs over the off side.
Wide. On line but angled wildly across the batter. Sharma pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a flick
On a good length, outside off stump. Sharma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length. Sharma gets forward but misses while attempting to defend