5.3 W OUT! Fisher gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off. Sharma pushes forward and flicks poorly, and is caught by Foxcroft

5.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Sharma gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

4.6 . Back of a length from Duffy, pitching outside off once again. Sharma goes back and slices a shaky cut

4.5 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Sharma rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 . Short ball, pitching outside off. Sharma moves onto the back foot and inside edges onto the body while trying a pull

4.3 1 OUT! Fisher gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off. Sharma pushes forward and flicks poorly, and is caught by Foxcroft

4.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and cuts averagely

3.6 . Good line and length from Fisher. Sharma gets on the front foot and eases a drive

3.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Tickner.

3.4 . On a good line and length from Fisher. Gaikwad gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 . Pitched up, outside off once again. Gaikwad gets forward and punches a drive through the off side.

3.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad goes back and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 1 Free hit. Dropped in short by Duffy, on line. Gaikwad gets on the back foot and skies a poor pull for 1 run back behind square.

2.6 nb No ball. Short of a length, on a good line once again. Gaikwad steps back but decides to let it through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

2.5 . Good length from Duffy, outside off once again. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and leg glances

2.4 2 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a couple of runs on the off side. Tidy work in the field by Santner results in a boundary being saved.

2.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Gaikwad gets on the front foot but lets it travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

2.1 3 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Sharma gets on the back foot and cuts for 3 runs.

1.6 . Full ball, outside off stump. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

1.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and defends

1.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on leg. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and flicks for 4 runs.

1.3 . Full, on line once more. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and eases a mediocre drive

1.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

1.1 . Full, outside off stump again. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot but lets it go through to the keeper untouched

0.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sharma moves onto the back foot and cuts averagely

0.5 . On a good line and length. Sharma goes back and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Sharma moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for four runs over the off side.

0.4 1w Wide. On line but angled wildly across the batter. Sharma pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a flick

0.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Sharma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke