17.6 . Good length from Strano, outside off once more. Johnston gets on the back foot but misses while trying a cut

17.5 . Good length from Strano, pitching outside off stump. Johnston rocks back and slices a cut

17.4 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Johnston rocks back and lofts a scoop for two runs back behind square.

17.3 W OUT! Strano breaks through! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Penna moves onto the back foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Graham

17.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Penna gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

17.1 . Good length from Strano, outside off. Penna moves onto the back foot and skies a cut

16.6 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Penna. She steps away and drives for a run through the on side field.

16.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Penna moves onto the back foot and plays a bad pull

16.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Graham. Penna creates room and drives on the off side for four runs.

16.3 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Penna creates space and drives

16.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Penna gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive behind square for 1 run.

15.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Carey, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and skies a drive over the off side field for four runs.

15.5 . Carey pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and skies a drive

15.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives for 4 runs on the leg side.

15.3 . Carey pitches one up, outside off. Wolvaardt creates space and drives over the off side field.

15.2 . Carey pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Wolvaardt. She creates room and drives

15.1 3 Length ball, outside off. Penna gets forward and plays a drive for three runs.

14.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Penna goes back and defends for a single run on the off side.

14.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Penna gets on the front foot and defends on the off side.

14.4 . On a good line and length. Penna pushes forward and defends

14.3 1 Full, on line. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives for a single run.

14.2 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Wolvaardt creates room and flicks

14.1 . Good length from Graham, pitching outside off stump again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

13.6 . Back of a length from Smith, pitching outside off once more. Penna goes back but misses while attempting a late cut

13.5 W OUT! Smith breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off again. McGrath shuffles down the pitch and plays a sloppy drive, and is caught by Green down the ground.

13.4 1 Good length from Smith, outside off stump again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

13.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. McGrath gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

13.2 . Length ball, outside off stump again. McGrath gets forward and drives sloppily

13.1 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. McGrath gets on the front foot and defends

12.6 1 Back of a length from Malgioglio, outside off. McGrath shuffles down the pitch and cuts for 1 run.

12.5 . Good line and length from Malgioglio. McGrath moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

12.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Malgioglio, outside off stump. McGrath gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

12.3 2 Pitching on a good line and length once more. McGrath gets forward and scoops back behind square for 2 runs.

12.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Wolvaardt rocks back and pulls for a run.

12.1 1 Good length from Malgioglio, pitching outside off once again. McGrath gets forward and drives on the off side for a single run.

11.6 1 Good length, outside off. McGrath gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

11.5 . Good length, pitching outside off again. McGrath moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

11.4 . Dropped in short by Silver-Holmes, pitching outside off once again. McGrath ducks out of the way

11.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Silver-Holmes, outside off stump. McGrath moves onto the back foot and lifts a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

11.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and flicks for 1 run.

11.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a drive

10.6 . Good line and length once again. McGrath rocks back and edges

10.5 W OUT! Malgioglio gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching on a good line once more. De Broughe advances and drives poorly, and is caught by Carey on the leg side.

10.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. De Broughe shuffles down the pitch and edges into their pads while trying to play a drive

10.3 . Good line and length from Malgioglio again. De Broughe gets on the back foot and defends

10.2 4 And again! On a good line and length from Malgioglio. De Broughe moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for 4 runs.

10.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, outside off stump again. De Broughe gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

9.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. De Broughe moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

9.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Wolvaardt pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

9.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Wolvaardt pushes forward and guides a cut

9.3 1 Good length from Strano, pitching outside off again. De Broughe moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

9.2 . Good length from Strano, pitching outside off. De Broughe rocks back and plays a cut

9.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

8.6 1 Good line and length from Graham. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for one run.

8.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. De Broughe gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

8.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once again. De Broughe gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

8.3 . Back of a length from Graham, outside off. De Broughe gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

8.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. De Broughe gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

7.6 1 Good length from Carey, outside off once again. De Broughe gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

7.5 2 Back of a length from Carey, outside off. De Broughe goes back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

7.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives for a run on the off side.

7.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. De Broughe rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

7.2 2 Full, outside off. De Broughe gets forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs.

7.1 . Carey pitches one up, on line. De Broughe gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

6.6 2 Good length, outside off once more. Wolvaardt pushes forward and skies a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

6.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. De Broughe moves down the pitch and drives on the off side for a run.

6.3 2 Silver-Holmes pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. De Broughe gets forward and flicks behind square for a couple of runs.

6.3 1w Wide. Very short ball, on line but angling across. De Broughe goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

6.2 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Wolvaardt goes back and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

6.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. De Broughe gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

6.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. De Broughe moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a flick

5.6 W OUT! Smith breaks through! Full ball, outside off. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive, but is caught by Silver-Holmes on the off side.

5.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. De Broughe gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 1 run on the off side.

5.4 . On a good length, outside off once more. De Broughe rocks back and drives

5.3 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. De Broughe rocks back and scoops for 2 runs back behind square.

5.2 1 Full toss, on a good line. Bouchier advances and plays a flick for a single run.

5.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Bouchier gets on the back foot and slices a cut

4.6 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Bouchier. She gets forward and flicks for a run behind square.

4.5 . Pitched up, on line again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and inside edges

4.4 1 Good line and length. De Broughe gets forward and is hit on the gloves while trying a sweep for one run.

4.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Bouchier gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off once again. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and drives straight down the ground for 4 runs.

4.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. De Broughe moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

3.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Bouchier pushes forward and punches a drive

3.5 1 Graham pitches one up, outside off. De Broughe moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

3.4 . Good length from Graham, pitching on leg once again. De Broughe steps away and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 1 Good line and length from Graham. Bouchier gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

3.2 1 Good length, outside off. De Broughe gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for one run.

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. De Broughe gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to defend

2.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Henry, outside off stump again. Bouchier rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

2.5 4 FOUR! Henry pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Bouchier gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

2.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier goes back and pulls down the ground.

2.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length but angled across Bouchier. She pushes forward and tucks a leg glance for four runs back behind square.

2.2 . Good length from Henry, pitching outside off. Bouchier gets on the front foot and drives

2.1 1lb Back of a length from Henry, pitching on a good line. De Broughe rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance behind square on the leg side, resulting in a single leg bye.

1.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. De Broughe pushes forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

1.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. De Broughe rocks back and defends on the off side.

1.4 1 Keeper moves up to the stumps. Back of a length from Carey, outside off stump once again. Bouchier goes back and tucks a glance through the leg side field for one run.

1.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier advances and edges behind square on the leg side for four runs.

1.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 . Back of a length from Carey, on line. Bouchier gets on the back foot and flicks

1.1 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside off.

0.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. De Broughe goes back and cuts

0.5 1 Back of a length from Strano, pitching outside off stump once again. Bouchier goes back and pulls for 1 run.

0.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. De Broughe goes back and pulls for a single run.

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. De Broughe rocks back and guides a cut

0.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. De Broughe rocks back and pulls behind square for four runs.

0.1 2 Good length, outside off. De Broughe moves onto the front foot and plays a scoop back behind square for 2 runs.

19.5 1 Full ball, outside leg. Carey gets forward and lifts a bad drive for 1 run down the ground.

19.4 . Full, on line. Carey gets forward and plays a reverse sweep

19.3 2 Full ball, on line once again. Carey gets forward and plays a sweep for a pair of runs.

19.2 4 FOUR MORE! Ecclestone pitches one up, on line once again. Carey pushes forward and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side field.

19.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Henry pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side.

18.6 4 And again! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Carey rocks back and skies a pull behind square for four runs.

18.3 1 Full toss, outside off. Carey moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

18.2 4 FOUR! Carey brings up her 50 in emphatic style! McGrath now coming around the wicket to Carey. Back of a length from McGrath, pitching outside off stump. Carey steps back and cuts for four runs.

18.1 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Henry gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

17.6 . Good length from Schutt, outside leg. Carey gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep

17.5 1 Full, on line. Henry gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

17.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Carey creates space and plays a drive for 4 runs over the leg side field.

17.2 . Schutt pitches one up, on line. Carey moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

17.1 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Schutt, outside leg. Carey steps back and plays a flick for one run. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Penna is great. ADELAIDE STRIKERS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Graham is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

16.6 1 Yorker, outside off. Carey moves onto the front foot and guides a late cut for a single run.

16.5 4 FOUR! Ecclestone pitches one up, outside off. Carey advances down the pitch and drives for four runs on the off side.

16.5 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angling across and down the leg side. Carey gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

16.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg once more. Carey creates room and cuts

16.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Carey moves down the pitch and lifts a drive past the bowler for four runs.

16.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump again. Carey creates space but makes no contact while trying a flick

16.1 2 Good length from Ecclestone, outside off stump. Carey advances down the pitch and outside edges for two runs over the off side.

15.6 1 Good length from Schutt, pitching outside off stump. Carey gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

15.5 1 On a good line and length. Graham creates room and plays a drive for 1 run.

15.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Carey pushes forward and drives for a run.

15.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Graham rocks back and drives for a single run past the bowler.

15.2 2 Back of a length, on a good line once again. Graham moves onto the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs.

15.1 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Graham steps away and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side field.

14.6 1 Back of a length from Wilson, pitching outside off once more. Graham moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run.

14.5 . Full, pitching outside off again. Graham moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive down the ground.

14.4 1 Dropped in short by Wilson, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Carey gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

14.3 2 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Carey gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a pair of runs.

14.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Graham goes back and lifts a shaky cut for a run back through point.

14.1 . Good line and length. Graham moves onto the front foot and defends

13.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Carey pushes forward and drives

13.5 2 Ecclestone now coming over the wicket to Carey. Back of a length from Ecclestone, outside off stump. Carey moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs.

13.4 1 Good line and length. Graham steps back and cuts for one run.

13.3 . Ecclestone comes around the wicket. Good length from Ecclestone, pitching outside leg stump once more. Graham moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend

13.2 1 Ecclestone now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off. Carey goes back and guides a cut for a single run.

13.1 1 Good line and length from Ecclestone once more. Graham steps away and plays a pull for one run down the ground.

12.6 1 On a good line and length. Graham gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for one run back behind square.

12.5 1 Good length from Wellington, outside off stump. Carey gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

12.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Carey moves onto the back foot but decides to just let it through to the wicketkeeper untouched

12.3 1 Good line and length. Graham advances and drives sloppily down the ground for 1 run.

12.2 W Good length, pitching outside off. Carey gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

12.1 4 FOUR! Wellington pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Carey advances and drives over the off side field for four runs.

11.6 1 Back of a length from McGrath, pitching outside off stump. Carey creates room and plays a pull for a run.

11.5 . Back of a length from McGrath, outside off stump. Carey goes back and pulls down the ground.

11.4 . Full, pitching outside off. Carey gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive

11.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Athapaththu gets on the back foot and inside edges for 1 run back behind square.

11.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Carey moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

11.1 1 McGrath drops one in short, outside off stump. Athapaththu gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily for one run down the ground.

10.6 1lb Back of a length from Schutt, outside leg. Athapaththu goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

10.5 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Carey pushes forward and drives for a single run.

10.4 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Athapaththu pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive, resulting in a leg bye behind square on the on side.

10.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Athapaththu. She pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive. ADELAIDE STRIKERS appeal, but the umpire gives Athapaththu not out.

10.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and drives

10.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Carey gets on the back foot and flicks a glance through the leg side field for one run.

9.6 . Full ball, on a good line. Athapaththu gets forward and drives

9.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Carey gets forward and drives through the off side for a run.

9.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Carey gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

9.3 1 Short, pitching on leg and angled across. Athapaththu goes back and plays a pull for one run.

9.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

9.1 . On a good line and length from Wilson. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

8.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Athapaththu shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run through the off side.

8.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot and cuts shakily

8.4 1 Good length from Wellington, pitching outside off. Carey gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

8.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Carey advances down the pitch and skies a bad drive

8.2 . Wellington pitches one up, outside off. Carey gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop

8.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Carey pushes forward and edges

7.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Carey gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

7.5 . Length ball, outside off. Carey moves onto the front foot and flicks down the ground.

7.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

7.3 1 Full, on a good line. Carey gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

7.2 . Back of a length from Larosa, outside off. Carey goes back and defends

7.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Carey gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

6.6 . Back of a length, outside off. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

6.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Athapaththu goes back and defends

6.4 2 Back of a length from McGrath, outside off. Athapaththu gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for two byes.

6.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

6.3 1w Wide. Back of a length, on a good line but angling far across Athapaththu. She moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

6.2 2 Short, outside off. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot and pulls for a pair of runs.

6.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Carey gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

5.6 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Carey moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a single run.

5.5 1lb Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Athapaththu rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

5.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Carey moves onto the back foot and edges back behind square for a run.

5.3 . Wilson drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Carey ducks under it

5.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu advances down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

5.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying to defend

4.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Carey gets on the front foot and drives

4.6 5w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. The ball beats Johnston and runs away to the boundary for 5 wides.

4.5 . Good line and length from Penna. Carey gets on the front foot and defends

4.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Carey gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

4.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Trenaman moves down the pitch and plays a drive on the on side for four runs.

4.2 . Good length, on leg stump. Trenaman goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot

4.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Trenaman goes back and slices a cut for four runs back behind point.

3.6 1 On a good line and length from Ecclestone. Trenaman pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

3.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Trenaman rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

3.4 . Good length, pitching outside leg. Lee creates room and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend

3.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Ecclestone, pitching on leg. Lee gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

3.2 . Back of a length from Ecclestone, pitching outside leg. Lee steps away, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

3.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Lee moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.

2.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Athapaththu goes back and defends

2.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a late cut

2.4 1 DROPPED! Keeper moves up to the stumps. Back of a length, outside off. Lee gets forward and skies a shaky pull for one run. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Bouchier.

2.3 . On a good line and length. Lee steps back and flicks

2.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Lee creates room and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

2.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Lee pushes forward and defends

1.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Lee gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

1.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Lee gets on the front foot and defends down the ground.

1.4 . Back of a length from Wilson, pitching outside off once again. Lee gets on the front foot but misses while trying a cut

1.3 . Back of a length from Wilson, outside off stump. Lee moves down the pitch and edges into their pads while trying to defend

1.2 . Back of a length from Wilson, pitching outside off stump. Lee gets on the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

1.1 1 Full toss, outside off. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

0.6 1 Good line and length from Larosa. Athapaththu pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

0.5 . Yorker, on a good line. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and defends

0.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Lee advances and cuts for 1 run.

0.3 . Length ball, outside off once more. Lee gets forward but decides to let the ball pass through to the keeper without playing a shot

0.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Lee advances down the pitch and drives through the off side for 4 runs.