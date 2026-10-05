Squads Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers T20 Big Bash League, Women 10.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Graham Heather
all rounder
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Johnston Ruth
wicket keeper
Brown Darcie
bowler
Lee Lizelle
batsman
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
McGrath Tahlia
all rounder
Silver-Holmes Hayley
bowler
Smith Lauren
bowler
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Smith Linsey
bowler
Saville Tabatha
batsman
Strano Molly
bowler
Schutt Megan
bowler
Villani Elyse
batsman
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Wilson Ella
all rounder
Match has not started yet