Squads Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers T20 Big Bash League, Women 10.11.2026

T20

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Graham Heather

all rounder

Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Johnston Ruth

wicket keeper

McGrath Tahlia

all rounder

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Wilson Ella

all rounder

Bench

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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet