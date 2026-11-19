Match details Royal Oman Stallions vs Majees Titan T20 Oman D20 League 03.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Oman D20 League 26/27
|Date:
|Thursday, November 26, 2026 - Wednesday, December 23, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, December 03, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Royal Oman Stallions Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Majees Titan Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet