H2h Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants T20 SA20 11.02.2027

T20

PAA
PAA
DUR
DUR
Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants

T20, SA20

DURDurban Super Giants

189

PAAPaarl Royals

131

T20, SA20

PAAPaarl Royals

191

DURDurban Super Giants

186