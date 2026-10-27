8.3 W OUT! Kumar Reddy breaks through! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. FH Allen gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Dhir down the ground.

7.5 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across Mitchell. He pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

7.4 6 OUT! Kumar Reddy breaks through! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. FH Allen gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Dhir down the ground.

6.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. FH Allen gets on the back foot but decides to let that one go through to the wicketkeeper

6.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off stump. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

6.2 1 Good line and length from Patel once more. Mitchell gets forward and defends for a run.

5.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Mitchell moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

5.3 . Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Mitchell pushes forward and edges

5.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length but angled across the batter. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

3.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and lofts a scoop for 4 runs behind square.

3.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell goes back and edges behind point for four runs.

3.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. FH Allen rocks back, and is struck on the helmet while attempting a pull

3.1 1 Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell goes back and plays a shaky pull down the ground for 1 run.

2.5 . Good length, outside off. FH Allen moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

2.2 1 CHANCE! On a good length, outside off once again. FH Allen goes back and drives for one run through the off side. There's an attempt at a run out from Tilak Varma's throw.

1.6 1 CHANCE! On a good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. FH Allen moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run. A run out chance but NEW ZEALAND survive the attempt from Patel's throw.

1.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. FH Allen gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

1.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Seifert moves onto the front foot and skies a mediocre drive, and is caught by Patel behind point on the off side.

0.1 . Length ball, outside off. Seifert gets forward and edges behind point on the off side.