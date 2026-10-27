Highlights New Zealand vs India T20i T20 Series New Zealand vs India 27.10.2026
OUT! Kumar Reddy breaks through! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. FH Allen gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Dhir down the ground.
Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across Mitchell. He pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.
OUT! Kumar Reddy breaks through! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. FH Allen gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Dhir down the ground.
Good length, pitching outside off. FH Allen gets on the back foot but decides to let that one go through to the wicketkeeper
MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off stump. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.
Good line and length from Patel once more. Mitchell gets forward and defends for a run.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Mitchell moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive
Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Mitchell pushes forward and edges
MAXIMUM! Good line and length but angled across the batter. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and lofts a scoop for 4 runs behind square.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell goes back and edges behind point for four runs.
Short of a length, outside off stump. FH Allen rocks back, and is struck on the helmet while attempting a pull
Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell goes back and plays a shaky pull down the ground for 1 run.
Good length, outside off. FH Allen moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive
CHANCE! On a good length, outside off once again. FH Allen goes back and drives for one run through the off side. There's an attempt at a run out from Tilak Varma's throw.
CHANCE! On a good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. FH Allen moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run. A run out chance but NEW ZEALAND survive the attempt from Patel's throw.
Length ball, outside off stump once more. FH Allen gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Seifert moves onto the front foot and skies a mediocre drive, and is caught by Patel behind point on the off side.
Length ball, outside off. Seifert gets forward and edges behind point on the off side.
Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Seifert gets forward but misses while attempting to play a leg glance