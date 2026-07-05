T20i Cricket Matches Results

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ICC T20 World Cup, Women

ResultEngland vs Australia

England vs Australia

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

ENG

ENG

150

AUS

AUS

153

ResultEngland vs South Africa

England vs South Africa

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Kennington Oval, London

ENG

ENG

169

RSA

RSA

129

ResultAustralia vs West Indies

Australia vs West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Kennington Oval, London

AUS

AUS

127

WIN

WIN

125

ResultAustralia vs India

Australia vs India

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

AUS

AUS

172

IND

IND

170

ResultSouth Africa vs Bangladesh

South Africa vs Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

RSA

RSA

118

BAN

BAN

117

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

The Oval, London

ENG

ENG

164

NZL

NZL

163

ResultWest Indies vs Ireland

West Indies vs Ireland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

WIN

WIN

128

IRL

IRL

129

ResultPakistan vs Netherlands

Pakistan vs Netherlands

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

PAK

PAK

126

NED

NED

89

ResultSri Lanka vs Scotland

Sri Lanka vs Scotland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

SRI

SRI

154

SCO

SCO

151

ResultSouth Africa vs Netherlands

South Africa vs Netherlands

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

RSA

RSA

208

NED

NED

120

ResultIndia vs Bangladesh

India vs Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

IND

IND

139

BAN

BAN

136

ResultEngland vs West Indies

England vs West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

ENG

ENG

186

WIN

WIN

148

ResultAustralia vs Pakistan

Australia vs Pakistan

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Headingley Stadium, Leeds

AUS

AUS

199

PAK

PAK

86

ResultSri Lanka vs Ireland

Sri Lanka vs Ireland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

SRI

SRI

134

IRL

IRL

130

ResultNew Zealand vs Scotland

New Zealand vs Scotland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

NZL

NZL

132

SCO

SCO

131

ResultSouth Africa vs India

South Africa vs India

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

RSA

RSA

161

IND

IND

158

ResultWest Indies vs Sri Lanka

West Indies vs Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

WIN

WIN

99

SRI

SRI

98

ResultEngland vs Scotland

England vs Scotland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Headingley Stadium, Leeds

ENG

ENG

200

SCO

SCO

162

T20 Series England vs India

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

ENG

ENG

191

IND

IND

190

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

189

T20 Central Europe Cup

T20 Series Ireland vs India

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

154

IND

IND

153

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

182

IND

IND

148

T20 Central Europe Cup, Women