ICC T20 World Cup, Women
England vs Australia
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
Lord's, St John's Wood
ENG
150
AUS
153
England vs South Africa
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
Kennington Oval, London
ENG
169
RSA
129
Australia vs West Indies
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
Kennington Oval, London
AUS
127
WIN
125
Australia vs India
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
Lord's, St John's Wood
AUS
172
IND
170
South Africa vs Bangladesh
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
Lord's, St John's Wood
RSA
118
BAN
117
England vs New Zealand
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
The Oval, London
ENG
164
NZL
163
West Indies vs Ireland
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
County Ground, Bristol
WIN
128
IRL
129
Pakistan vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
County Ground, Bristol
PAK
126
NED
89
Sri Lanka vs Scotland
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
SRI
154
SCO
151
South Africa vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
County Ground, Bristol
RSA
208
NED
120
India vs Bangladesh
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
IND
139
BAN
136
England vs West Indies
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
Lord's, St John's Wood
ENG
186
WIN
148
Australia vs Pakistan
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
Headingley Stadium, Leeds
AUS
199
PAK
86
Sri Lanka vs Ireland
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
County Ground, Bristol
SRI
134
IRL
130
New Zealand vs Scotland
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
County Ground, Bristol
NZL
132
SCO
131
South Africa vs India
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
RSA
161
IND
158
West Indies vs Sri Lanka
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
County Ground, Bristol
WIN
99
SRI
98
England vs Scotland
ICC T20 World Cup, Women
Headingley Stadium, Leeds
ENG
200
SCO
162