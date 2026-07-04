Adeel Malik
all rounder
|Full name:
|Adeel Malik
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|28
|57
|Innings
|24
|26
|41
|Overs
|188.1
|200.0
|126.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|22
|7
|1
|Runs
|717
|1033
|828
|Wickets
|20
|22
|43
|Avg
|35.85
|46.95
|19.25
|SR
|56.45
|54.54
|17.62
|Eco
|3.81
|5.16
|6.55
|BB
|5
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|28
|57
|Innings
|34
|25
|39
|Not outs
|1
|4
|9
|Runs
|608
|677
|415
|Balls Faced
|0
|717
|324
|Avg
|18.42
|32.23
|13.83
|SR
|0
|94.42
|128.08
|Fours
|0
|64
|29
|Fifties
|3
|4
|1
|Sixies
|0
|23
|18
|Highest
|79
|70
|70
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0