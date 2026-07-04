Adeel Malik

Adeel Malik

all rounder

Full name:Adeel Malik
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Hornchurch

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches202857
Innings242641
Overs188.1200.0126.2
Balls---
Maidens2271
Runs7171033828
Wickets202243
Avg35.8546.9519.25
SR56.4554.5417.62
Eco3.815.166.55
BB534
4w001
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches202857
Innings342539
Not outs149
Runs608677415
Balls Faced0717324
Avg18.4232.2313.83
SR094.42128.08
Fours06429
Fifties341
Sixies02318
Highest797070
Hundreds000

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