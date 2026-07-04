Christopher Frederick Sains

Christopher Frederick Sains

batsman

Full name:Christopher Frederick Sains
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Hornchurch

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList a
Matches1
Innings1
Overs3.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs31
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco10.33
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueList a
Matches1
Innings1
Not outs1
Runs2
Balls Faced0
Avg0
SR0
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest2
Hundreds0

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