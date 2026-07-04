Christopher Frederick Sains
batsman
|Full name:
|Christopher Frederick Sains
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Overs
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|31
|Wickets
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Eco
|10.33
|BB
|0
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not outs
|1
|Runs
|2
|Balls Faced
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|2
|Hundreds
|0