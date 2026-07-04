Gavin Timothy Griffiths
bowler
|Full name:
|Gavin Timothy Griffiths
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|31
|26
|60
|Innings
|48
|26
|57
|Overs
|690.1
|195.4
|165.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|136
|5
|2
|Runs
|2324
|1175
|1457
|Wickets
|67
|33
|53
|Avg
|34.68
|35.6
|27.49
|SR
|61.8
|35.57
|18.71
|Eco
|3.36
|6
|8.81
|BB
|10
|4
|4
|4w
|2
|1
|2
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|31
|26
|60
|Innings
|42
|12
|20
|Not outs
|16
|8
|17
|Runs
|370
|39
|56
|Balls Faced
|1054
|95
|63
|Avg
|14.23
|9.75
|18.66
|SR
|35.1
|41.05
|88.88
|Fours
|49
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|2
|Highest
|40
|15
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0