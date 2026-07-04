Gavin Timothy Griffiths

Gavin Timothy Griffiths

bowler

Full name:Gavin Timothy Griffiths
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Hornchurch

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches312660
Innings482657
Overs690.1195.4165.2
Balls---
Maidens13652
Runs232411751457
Wickets673353
Avg34.6835.627.49
SR61.835.5718.71
Eco3.3668.81
BB1044
4w212
5w100
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches312660
Innings421220
Not outs16817
Runs3703956
Balls Faced10549563
Avg14.239.7518.66
SR35.141.0588.88
Fours4933
Fifties000
Sixies002
Highest401512
Hundreds000

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