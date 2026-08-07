Aishwarya Mourya
bowler
|Full name:
|Aishwarya Mourya
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|13
|Innings
|1
|7
|Overs
|1.0
|20.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|8
|177
|Wickets
|0
|8
|Avg
|0
|22.12
|SR
|0
|15.37
|Eco
|8
|8.63
|BB
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|13
|Innings
|1
|7
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|3
|34
|Balls Faced
|12
|44
|Avg
|3
|6.8
|SR
|25
|77.27
|Fours
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|Highest
|3
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0