Aishwarya Mourya

Aishwarya Mourya

bowler

Full name:Aishwarya Mourya

Teams

2023 Teams

Chhattisgarh Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches113
Innings17
Overs1.020.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs8177
Wickets08
Avg022.12
SR015.37
Eco88.63
BB03
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches113
Innings17
Not outs02
Runs334
Balls Faced1244
Avg36.8
SR2577.27
Fours02
Fifties00
Sixies02
Highest318
Hundreds00