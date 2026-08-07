Asad Mohammad
all rounder
|Full name:
|Asad Mohammad
|Nationality:
|Germany
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|10
|10
|Overs
|29.0
|29.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|191
|191
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|63.66
|63.66
|SR
|58
|58
|Eco
|6.58
|6.58
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|12
|12
|Balls Faced
|12
|12
|Avg
|4
|4
|SR
|100
|100
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0