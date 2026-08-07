Asad Mohammad

Asad Mohammad

all rounder

Full name:Asad Mohammad
Nationality:Germany

Teams

2023 Teams

Bonn Blue Star

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings1010
Overs29.029.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs191191
Wickets33
Avg63.6663.66
SR5858
Eco6.586.58
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings44
Not outs11
Runs1212
Balls Faced1212
Avg44
SR100100
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest55
Hundreds00

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