Bhavani Prasad Adapaka
bowler
|Full name:
|Bhavani Prasad Adapaka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|15
|15
|Overs
|52.1
|52.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|392
|392
|Wickets
|13
|13
|Avg
|30.15
|30.15
|SR
|24.07
|24.07
|Eco
|7.51
|7.51
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|7
|7
|Balls Faced
|18
|18
|Avg
|2.33
|2.33
|SR
|38.88
|38.88
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0