Bhavani Prasad Adapaka

Bhavani Prasad Adapaka

bowler

Full name:Bhavani Prasad Adapaka

Teams

2023 Teams

Cobra Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings1515
Overs52.152.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs392392
Wickets1313
Avg30.1530.15
SR24.0724.07
Eco7.517.51
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings77
Not outs44
Runs77
Balls Faced1818
Avg2.332.33
SR38.8838.88
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest22
Hundreds00

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