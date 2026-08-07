Charlotte Banks

Charlotte Banks

batsman

Full name:Charlotte Banks

Teams

2023 Teams

Sunshine Coast

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches4
Innings0
Overs0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs0
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco0
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches4
Innings4
Not outs1
Runs16
Balls Faced26
Avg5.33
SR61.53
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest11
Hundreds0