Christopher Lamont
bowler
|Full name:
|Christopher Lamont
|Nationality:
|Jamaica
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|20
|4
|Innings
|4
|19
|4
|Overs
|85.0
|159.5
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|21
|12
|0
|Runs
|195
|614
|129
|Wickets
|9
|14
|3
|Avg
|21.66
|43.85
|43
|SR
|56.66
|68.5
|28
|Eco
|2.29
|3.84
|9.21
|BB
|7
|2
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|20
|4
|Innings
|3
|10
|0
|Not outs
|3
|5
|0
|Runs
|0
|38
|0
|Balls Faced
|12
|69
|0
|Avg
|0
|7.6
|0
|SR
|0
|55.07
|0
|Fours
|0
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|0
|14
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0