Christopher Lamont

Christopher Lamont

bowler

Full name:Christopher Lamont
Nationality:Jamaica

Teams

2023 Teams

Middlesex Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2204
Innings4194
Overs85.0159.514.0
Balls---
Maidens21120
Runs195614129
Wickets9143
Avg21.6643.8543
SR56.6668.528
Eco2.293.849.21
BB722
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2204
Innings3100
Not outs350
Runs0380
Balls Faced12690
Avg07.60
SR055.070
Fours020
Fifties000
Sixies010
Highest0140
Hundreds000

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