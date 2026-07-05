Lakmal Kasthuri
all rounder
|Full name:
|Lakmal Kasthuri
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|16.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|130
|130
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|43.33
|43.33
|SR
|32
|32
|Eco
|8.12
|8.12
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|5
|5
|Balls Faced
|3
|3
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|166.66
|166.66
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0