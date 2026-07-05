Lakmal Kasthuri

Lakmal Kasthuri

all rounder

Full name:Lakmal Kasthuri

Teams

2023 Teams

Snasy

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Overs16.016.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs130130
Wickets33
Avg43.3343.33
SR3232
Eco8.128.12
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings11
Not outs11
Runs55
Balls Faced33
Avg00
SR166.66166.66
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest55
Hundreds00

Another Players

Subhash, Shivam

Subhash, Shivam

Azizi, Zubair

Azizi, Zubair

Gill, Sharan

Gill, Sharan

Iqbal, Basit

Iqbal, Basit

Arif, Nouman

Arif, Nouman

Subhash, Satyam

Subhash, Satyam

Khanna, Karun

Khanna, Karun

Shahid, Saqib

Shahid, Saqib

Shergill, Sumer

Shergill, Sumer

Mohideen, Farhan

Mohideen, Farhan