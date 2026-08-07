Moinuddin

Moinuddin

batsman

Full name:Moinuddin
Nationality:Pakistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches201127
Innings213
Overs17.01.09.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs72563
Wickets003
Avg0021
SR0018
Eco4.2357
BB001
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches201127
Innings361126
Not outs304
Runs918254300
Balls Faced1444355293
Avg27.8123.0913.63
SR63.5771.54102.38
Fours1122718
Fifties721
Sixies15214
Highest985458
Hundreds000