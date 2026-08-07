Moinuddin
batsman
|Full name:
|Moinuddin
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|11
|27
|Innings
|2
|1
|3
|Overs
|17.0
|1.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|72
|5
|63
|Wickets
|0
|0
|3
|Avg
|0
|0
|21
|SR
|0
|0
|18
|Eco
|4.23
|5
|7
|BB
|0
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|11
|27
|Innings
|36
|11
|26
|Not outs
|3
|0
|4
|Runs
|918
|254
|300
|Balls Faced
|1444
|355
|293
|Avg
|27.81
|23.09
|13.63
|SR
|63.57
|71.54
|102.38
|Fours
|112
|27
|18
|Fifties
|7
|2
|1
|Sixies
|15
|2
|14
|Highest
|98
|54
|58
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0