Ramachandran Ragupathy
batsman
|Full name:
|Ramachandran Ragupathy
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|11
|8
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|11
|8
|Innings
|1
|11
|8
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|17
|128
|146
|Balls Faced
|62
|236
|147
|Avg
|17
|11.63
|18.25
|SR
|27.41
|54.23
|99.31
|Fours
|2
|16
|14
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|5
|Highest
|17
|47
|39
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0