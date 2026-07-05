Ramachandran Ragupathy

Ramachandran Ragupathy

batsman

Full name:Ramachandran Ragupathy
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Avengers

Tigers Xi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1118
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1118
Innings1118
Not outs000
Runs17128146
Balls Faced62236147
Avg1711.6318.25
SR27.4154.2399.31
Fours21614
Fifties000
Sixies015
Highest174739
Hundreds000

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