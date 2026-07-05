S Santhosh Kumaran

S Santhosh Kumaran

bowler

Full name:S Santhosh Kumaran

Teams

2023 Teams

Panthers Xi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches13
Innings21
Overs4.00.4
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2911
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco7.2516.5
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches13
Innings20
Not outs00
Runs20
Balls Faced220
Avg10
SR9.090
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest20
Hundreds00

Another Players

Mathew, Abin

Mathew, Abin

Rajagopal, Rajakavi

Rajagopal, Rajakavi

S, Krishna Kumar

S, Krishna Kumar

S, Rajaram

S, Rajaram

M, Gowtham

M, Gowtham

Arjun, LV

Arjun, LV