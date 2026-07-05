Abin Mathew

Abin Mathew

bowler

Full name:Abin Mathew
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Pondicherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches433
Innings633
Overs86.317.17.2
Balls---
Maidens1930
Runs2758083
Wickets621
Avg45.834083
SR86.551.544
Eco3.174.6611.31
BB311
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches433
Innings600
Not outs200
Runs1400
Balls Faced3500
Avg3.500
SR4000
Fours200
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1000
Hundreds000

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