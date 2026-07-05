Abin Mathew
bowler
|Full name:
|Abin Mathew
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|3
|3
|Innings
|6
|3
|3
|Overs
|86.3
|17.1
|7.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|19
|3
|0
|Runs
|275
|80
|83
|Wickets
|6
|2
|1
|Avg
|45.83
|40
|83
|SR
|86.5
|51.5
|44
|Eco
|3.17
|4.66
|11.31
|BB
|3
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|3
|3
|Innings
|6
|0
|0
|Not outs
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|14
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|35
|0
|0
|Avg
|3.5
|0
|0
|SR
|40
|0
|0
|Fours
|2
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0