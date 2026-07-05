Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana

wicket keeper

Full name:Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana

Teams

2023 Teams

Cobra Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1111
Not outs33
Runs202202
Balls Faced158158
Avg25.2525.25
SR127.84127.84
Fours1414
Fifties11
Sixies1111
Highest5252
Hundreds00

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